Casey appointed to fill Stinson's seat on Bellevue City Council

Rich Casey is about to join the Bellevue City Council.

Casey was appointed Tuesday, June 21, by Mayor Rusty Hike and received a unanimous confirmation from council members. He'll be sworn in July 5.

The appointment will fill the remainder of Bob Stinson's term following his death on May 26. Stinson was first elected to the council in 2018 and had been running unopposed for re-election. His name has been removed from the Nov. 8 ballot, and Casey plans to file by petition to have his named placed on the ballot.

"I know Bob leaves absolutely wonderful, huge shoes to fill," Casey told the council. "I do appreciate your vote of confidence."

Casey and any challengers have until Sept. 1 to file a petition with 10% of the total voters in the last presidential election living in Ward 2, which is about 600 people, Casey told the council. Candidates also have the option to run a write-in campaign for the council seat.

Casey said in an interview that he spent about 14 hours over the weekend gathering signatures by going door-to-door, and any registered voter interesting in signing his petition can email him at richcasey75@hotmail.com.

"I look forward to continuing the great movement that the city's undertaking here in the last couple of years," Casey said. "It's exciting to see and happy to be a part of it."

Four other people applied for the vacancy, and Hike described them all as qualified. The other applicants were Keith Clark, John Horsechief, Stephen Lange-Ramos and Eric Ritz.

Casey is a member of the Bellevue Planning Commission, as is Ritz. Casey has also served on a city committee that makes recommendations on Community Development Block Grant requests.

Horsechief recently ran a campaign for the at-large seat of Metropolitan Community College's Board of Governors, finishing a close third in the May 10 primary. Hike said the other two candidates didn't have as much experience with public service but are both interested in stepping up to serve their community.

"It's nice to know there are people out there interested," Hike said.

Casey has spent the last 18 years as the director of transportation for the Bellevue Public Schools. Before that, he taught for two years and spent 20 years active duty in the U.S. Air Force before setting down in Bellevue.

"We absolutely love it here," Casey said. "We knew after our second tour here this is where we wanted to retire."

