Casey officially joins Bellevue City Council

Rich Casey has officially taken his seat on the Bellevue City Council.

Casey took the oath of office near the beginning of the Tuesday, July 5, council meeting. The oath was administered by Sarpy County Judge PaTricia Freeman.

Casey has spent the last 18 years as the director of transportation for the Bellevue Public Schools. Before that, he taught for two years and spent 27 years active duty in the U.S. Air Force before setting down in Bellevue.

He had been serving on the Bellevue Planning Commission until his appointment to the council.

He replaces Bob Stinson, who died May 26, and will serve the remainder of Stinson's term. Casey received the council's unanimous confirmation at its June 21 meeting.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington said that Eric Ritz and Keith Clark have taken out petitions to challenge Casey to represent Ward 2 for a full term. Clark and Ritz both applied for appointment to the council, along with John Horsechief and Stephen Lange-Ramos.

Each of the three candidates, along with any other potential challengers, would need to turn in at least 600 signatures by Sept. 1 to qualify for the November ballot. Candidates also could run a write-in campaign for the council seat.

After Casey's appointment, the council approved the appointment of Randy Bennett to replace Casey on the Bellevue Planning Commission.

Bennett is the general manager of GT Midwest, an Omaha industrial distributor and fabricator and a past chairperson of the Civil Service Commission. He is a graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and Bellevue University. His term runs through August 2024.

The council also reappointed Scott Hankins, Tom Ackley and Leland Jacobson to the Planning Commission. Their terms will run through August 2025.

In other action, Karen Smith Clopton was confirmed to the Bellevue Library Advisory Board, replacing Kathleen Crawford-Rose, who resigned. Smith Clopton will serve a five year term on the board.