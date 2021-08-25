Casey Putney set as keynote speaker for Bellevue Chamber’s event

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Aug. 24 that Casey Putney will be the keynote speaker for its Premier Signature Event.

Putney is the vice president of leadership development for the Business Ethics Alliance.

The Premier Signature Event, formerly known as the Annual Dinner, will take place on Sept. 16 at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

The event celebrates the business community and its continued support of the Bellevue-Offutt area. This year’s event will feature a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker and a silent auction utilizing mobile bidding.

Prior to joining the Business Ethics Alliance in February 2021, Putney led global leadership development efforts for Travel and Transport.

According to a press release from the chamber, Putney has over 20 years of experience leading teams in the military, state government, for-profit and nonprofit sectors.

Putney is currently pursuing his doctoral degree in education in ethical leadership, and holds a master's degree in Organizational Leadership, and certifications in diversity in the workplace, Lean Six Sigma, and safety.

He is also a certified John Maxwell leadership coach, speaker and trainer.