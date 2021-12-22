Catching up on movies: 'John Wick'

I was unable to obtain tickets for the premier of “Spiderman: No Way Home,” so instead, I went into my treasure chest of movies to pick something out.

I stumbled across “John Wick,” starring Keanu Reeves and after the movie was finished, my choice felt validated.

“John Wick” is a classic revenge tale with some of the best fight choreography I have seen in years.

New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin (Reeves) as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear.

Wick, from the moment he unearths his arsenal, is a one-man army and systematically goes after his targets.

As some characters describe him, Wick is something more fearful than Baba Yaga aka the boogeyman. This almost horrific aspect to his character plays out perfectly in the bathhouse scene as Wick acts as an angel of death all while not saying a word.

What surprised me the most were the intentional moments of humor that were put in the film. I do not want to say what these are exactly but suffice to say they are welcomed in this movie.

Sure, there is a lot of action but the movie starts off on a somber note for about the first 30 minutes.

This somber tone helps set up the fact that Wick is a complicated character and is trying to run away from past assassination work. What he comes to find out is that the past will come back to haunt him.

Reeves is one of my favorite action heroes from “The Matrix” and now “John Wick.”

He does such an excellent job in these types of roles and from the bonus features on the DVD, I can tell how much physical work Reeves put into portraying John Wick on the silver screen.

The amount of work pays off and I was completely immersed as an audience member.

Each fight scene feels more intense than the last and I felt like a kid going up a tall roller coaster for the first time.

I will say the final boss fight of the movie never really felt too threatening to me as we spent the entire movie establishing Wick as a grim reaper sort of figure.

Other than this small nitpick, “John Wick” does an excellent job of establishing a new action hero that I hope will last for a long time.

I cannot wait to binge the other two films in the series.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows

“John Wick” earns five out of five buckets of popcorn for being an incredibly entertaining movie and reestablishing Reeves as an action movie star.

I could watch this film ten more times and still not be bored.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.