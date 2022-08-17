Chamber welcomes El Arepon to Bellevue's restaurant community

Richard Mendoza is known for his smile.

It’s all he showed up with when he arrived in the United States.

“The first word I learned was ‘thank you,’” Mendoza said.

Mendoza is the owner of El Arepon, a Venezuelan restaurant that opened its doors about two months ago. The restaurant concept started as a food truck and had been at The Switch food hall in Midtown before ownership changed and sent the existing tenants packing.

Since moving to Bellevue, El Arepon has made a splash — offering something unique in the city’s culinary landscape. Its menu highlights arepas, which are cornmeal cakes made with various fillings.

The menu also has Venezuelan dinner plates, including pabellon criollo — shredded beef, white rice, black beans, fried sweet plantains, fried egg and cheese — and a Venezuelan-style lasagna dish. Empanadas, patacon, tostada and pepitos round out the offerings, along with dessert options.

“The food is amazing,” Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michelle Andahl said Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business.

Mendoza moved to the United States from Venezuela in 2001 and later landed in Omaha in 2003, first to study at a seminary and later to work as a legal assistant. He started the food truck in 2017 to help share his culture — inspired by the food shortages faced in his homeland. He also became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

In June 2020, The Switch opened in Omaha’s Blackstone district, bringing with it El Arepon and five other concepts, along with hosting pop-up concepts. But the food hall closed earlier this summer with plans to reopen as Kamp, with all-new concepts in the fall. The announcement left its existing concepts scrambling to pick up the pieces.

El Arepon landed a spot at 1021 W. 23rd Ave. near the Bellevue gate to Offutt Air Force Base, announcing shortly before The Switch closed its doors that the business would relocate to Sarpy County.

“We support our businesses very well in Bellevue,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said.

On Thursday, Mendoza welcomed the chamber members, sharing his smile and appetizers for the group. Mendoza stressed that it was the community’s dining establishment.

“You are the ones who make it possible, he said. “Without clients, without people around, businesses are nothing. So our success is based on your support — based on people helping us every day.”

Find more about the restaurant at facebook.com/elareponomaha.