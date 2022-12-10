Child support payments can be made using new kiosk

A new self-service kiosk offers a new option for paying child support.

Payments now can be made by cash, check, money order, and Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit or debit cards at a kiosk at the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion.

State Treasurer John Murante announced NE Rapid Pay kiosks were also set up in Omaha, Norfolk, Grand Island, Kearney and Gering.

“The self-serve payment kiosks are new and improved and allow for paying parents to make child support payments and to stay current with their child support obligation,” Murante said in a news release. “The kiosks make it possible to pay support quickly in a secure setting during regular business hours and are a continuing example of our ongoing effort to provide customer-focused services.”

Sarpy County's kiosk is installed in the jail's sally port, so users do not have to enter the jail and have a safe place to complete transactions, said Sarpy County Communications Manager Katy Glover.

"To access the kiosk, users can press the intercom at the east entrance of the jail and state that they are here to use the kiosk for child support," Glover said. "They will come in one door, use the kiosk and exit out the door when the transaction is complete."

Payers can complete a child support payment in one minute or less at the kiosks. Previously, an estimated 2,500 payments by check, cash, or money order were received monthly from paying parents and processed manually, according to Murante's office.

The total number of child support payments received monthly is about 120,000. Payments are recommended to be made electronically or through an employer.