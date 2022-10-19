Children learn German, Spanish, French, Latin at language festival

Bellevue Public Schools held its first ever World Language Fall Festival, inviting children to learn about their academic options Friday evening.

“We want to introduce languages to younger students, in hopes that when they get to middle school and high school, they’ll enroll in language classes,” Latin teacher Leslie Hooper said.

Hooper said this recruitment-style event was funded through a grant BPS received in 2021. The $2.24 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity was part of the World Language Advancement and Readiness Act program.

With free admission, participating students visited several game stations. All were intended to teach them vocabulary from the four languages BPS offers: French, German, Spanish and Latin.

Students could take photos with props and earn prizes. Each stop was a stamp on their passport, which could be completed for a free wristband.

When finished, some children continued on to the paid carnival games or got their faces painted. Food trucks parked outside offered dinner.