Christmas in Olde Town plans drive-thru event Saturday evening

The drive-thru event, which runs 5 to 7:30 p.m. starting at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mission Avenue, “has proven to be a popular way for parents, grandparents and children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy the Holiday Light & Music Show at Washington Park all without having to leave the warmth, comfort and safety of your car,” according to a Facebook post. The Bellevue Police Department will manage traffic for the event, which features lights, trucks and characters throughout the route. Holiday goodies will be handed out thanks to the generosity of local businesses and organizations.