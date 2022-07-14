City begins foreclosure, eminent domain proceedings on Paradise Lakes property

The City of Bellevue has initiated foreclosure and eminent domain proceedings in the Paradise Lakes area to begin sewer construction to service the southeastern part of the city.

More than three years after the 2019 floods devastated the former mobile home park, the saga of the area’s redevelopment continues to a next phase.

A lien placed on the property -- legally known as the Paradise Park subdivision -- by the city in 2020 has yet to be repaid by the property owner, L & J Assets Holdings LLC of Tigard, Oregon. The owner has also refused about $3,000 for an easement to construct a lift station on the property.

The inaction prompted the city to begin the legal proceedings. The Bellevue City Council signed off at its Tuesday, July 5, meeting.

The lien was placed after the City of Bellevue, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency paid to raze more than 160 dwellings in 2020 at the mobile home park south of Olde Towne.

Unless an agreement can be reached with the owner, eminent domain will allow work to begin to install an underground sewer pipe and a pump station. Much of the project is parallel to an existing buried sewer pipe that is being abandoned.

If the 49-acre foreclosure is completed, the lots will go back on the market.