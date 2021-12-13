City Councilman Thomas Burns announces run for Bellevue Mayor

Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns announced on Dec. 8 that he will run for mayor in the 2022 election.

Burns was 22 years old and still a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha when he filed for the 2016 City Council election.

Most observers rated him a longshot to defeat his opponent, the incumbent president of the council.

Burns ran an aggressive grassroots campaign, knocking on thousands of doors. On election night he earned an upset victory with 62% of the vote.

He was re-elected in 2020 without opposition.

Burns said his decision to run is nothing personal against incumbent Mayor Rusty Hike and he considers the two of them friends.

"Something I take into my personal life though, is that friends are always honest with each other and it's time for new leadership," Burns said.

Burns said he has knocked on exactly 1,181 doors in Bellevue and has come to realize several things.

"While people are not angry, a lot of people have expressed a lot of frustration and a lot of disappointment and people know we can do better," Burns said.

He said one source of frustration is the status of the Bellevue Public Library. Burns said the city was on track for a brand-new library located on a piece of land owned by Bellevue University.

"If we would've just kept on it, we would have a brand new library by now. It was projected that most of the cost could have been funded by private entities who had interests and were already at the table and it got killed," Burn said.

Eventually the city decided to renovate the current library building at 1003 Lincoln Road, but this too changed course at the Oct. 5 City Council meeting.

Instead of renovating the current location the library might change locations due to increased construction costs exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Burns said another lost opportunity for the city was the UNMC Crisis Intervention Center that went nowhere after a public spat between the Sarpy County Board and Bellevue leadership.

He said Bellevue is stagnant and he wants to take a holistic approach to running the city.

"We talk about Olde Towne, which is one part of the whole and I support any development that's going to come into Olde Towne Bellevue, but we have a lot of pockets and we have a lot of assets that we need to start capitalizing on," Burn said.

Burns said while Bellevue has been stagnant, surrounding areas have been on the move.

He pointed to areas such as La Vista, where the city is building a downtown of sorts on 84th Street, along with Gretna's rising population and tech giants investing in Springfield.

"They're leading us when we're the largest city in the county and we're the third largest city in the state of Nebraska. What we should really be doing is focusing on growing our city and starting to lead so that we can really sit at a table with Omaha and Lincoln," Burns said.

Burns echoed a similar sentiment at an event on Dec. 8 announcing his run for mayor.

“We’re the third largest city in the state and sometimes it feels like we’re the third largest city in Sarpy County,” Burns said.

Burns said in a press release his vision for the office is to reduce crime and ensure police and fire services are equitable and effective citywide, establish a comprehensive plan for park improvements and pursue public/private partnerships that create a modern library to serve Bellevue residents well into the future.

Burns said he also seeks to end the intermittent squabbling between Bellevue City Hall and other government entities, and to partner more effectively with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce on economic development initiatives.

“Bellevue will be open for business, and what will matter is what you bring to the table, not who you know,” Burns said in his statement.

Burns said he plans to continue his grassroots style of campaigning in 2022.

"I don't know how anybody could represent a city or a district if they're not knocking on doors. That's how you get to know the community. That's where the accountability is at and that's when you really got to answer to people," Burns said.

The 27-year-old Burns said it doesn't bother him if people underestimate him because of his age.

"In 2016 I was 23 years old, and I challenged the incumbent president of the Bellevue City Council. A lot of people underestimated me, but we won with 62% of the vote. I expect people to underestimate me again, but I'll never underestimate the people of Bellevue," Burns said.

