City of Bellevue approves sale of library building to ENCAP

The Bellevue Food Pantry will be moving to a bigger building.

The pantry, operated by Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, will move into the building that currently houses the Bellevue Public Library, once the library moves to its new location and the old space can be renovated by ENCAP.

ENCAP is planning to launch a capital campaign for the project, estimated at $2.5 million, once preliminarily planning for the move is completed.

The Bellevue City Council authorized the sale of 1003 Lincoln Road to ENCAP at its June 21 meeting following a public hearing. ENCAP will pay the city $500,000 for the property. The deal does have provisions for due diligence and objections before it closes.

"With this larger, better equipped space, ENCAP will be able to offer more comprehensive food options, including frozen and perishable items, significantly increase the space for storage of food items via walk-in coolers and freezers, allow us to accept bulk orders and donations, implement the client-choice pantry model and develop community garden plots as an additional source of fresh food items for pantry guests," said Dan Esch, president of ENCAP's board of directors and the clerk of Douglas County.

ENCAP will also enhance its food delivery program, be able to provide a central check-in area and private spaces for individual or confidential meetings, and bring together local organizations and civic groups to provide better wrap-around support for people, Esch said.

"The City of Bellevue and its residents have been great partners with our agency over the years," Esch said. "We look forward to the opportunity to (work) collaboratively with community partners to get families the resources and referrals they may need to achieve long-term stability. Bellevue has been an incredible community, and we're grateful to be a part of it."

Sarah Guy, a real estate agent with Nebraska Reality and a Bellevue resident, said she's donated her professional services to help ENCAP find a new space for the pantry.

"We were looking at another space very seriously," Guy said. "In fact, the day that we were going to put the paperwork together, I think is the day that this incredible opportunity miraculously came into being, and I could not have been more excited."

Guy said her husband is an active duty service member at Offutt Air Force Base, and she's had conversations with ENCAP about ways to increase support for service members as part of the move to the larger space.

"I'm very passionate about looking for ways to help enlisted service member families, because a remarkable amount of those families live paycheck to paycheck and really live very close to the poverty line," Guy said. "I'm really excited about the ways that this space would allow ENCAP and the Bellevue Food Pantry to expand their partnerships with Offutt and expand the way that they support service members when they're at low points in their life."

Aaron Bowen, executive director of ENCAP, said food insecurity is typically a symptom of a larger issue, so the nonprofit provides a variety of services itself. He said finding the pantry a new home will allow for additional conversations with community members.

"In my 16 years in community action, this is a high point," Bowen said. "Time after time in this initiative to find the pantry its permanent home, things have just fallen into place. People will continue to express their appreciation for and belief in our work in the pantry. They understand that we need a much larger space in order to do more and more. And that means a lot to us all."