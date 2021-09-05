City of Bellevue discusses budget for upcoming fiscal year

“We've been somewhat fortunate that we've been able to refinance some of that debt recently and I think, just over the last couple of years, we have saved almost $6 million,” Severson said.

Some of the changes for the 2022 budget include: the city will have a higher beginning cash balance by $10 million; personal and real property taxes revenues went up 4.3% or 1.1 million from $26.5 million in the previous fiscal year; and the highway allocation and incentives funds will grow by $500,000.

One area that will be decreasing is municipal equalization aid and it will decrease by $1.5 million.

Severson said this aid is calculated by need.

“The good news is that we've been strengthening our financial position over the years, and we don't need that municipal aid as much as some of the other communities,” Severson said. “Although I'll miss the $1.5 million, it is actually for a pretty good reason.”

The city expects its local options sales tax revenue to increase by 22%.

Severson said some of the other larger revenue increase can be attributed to the city coming out of a year where it budgeted with the expectation that the pandemic would adversely affect it.