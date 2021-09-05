City of Bellevue discusses budget for upcoming fiscal year

The Bellevue City Council held a special meeting on Aug. 31 to discuss the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget.
The upcoming fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
Although the meeting was brief, under 40 minutes, Finance Director Rich Severson used the time efficiently, going over and defining several funds and their functions for the city.
The City of Bellevue has a total budget of $107.6 million for fiscal year 2022.
The majority of the budgeted spending is taken up by the general fund, which makes 74% or $79.4 million.
The general fund consists of the government operations, including the police department, fire department, public works, and streets and parks department, among others.
Bellevue will start the fiscal year with a $15 million balance for the general fund and expects to generate another $76 million in revenue while spending $79 million.
This would have the general fund ending with a balance of $12 million by the end of the year.
Another fund discussed at the meeting was the debt service fund, which handles all the debt service payments for the debt that the city has incurred over the years to pay for mostly streets and some other big projects.
“We've been somewhat fortunate that we've been able to refinance some of that debt recently and I think, just over the last couple of years, we have saved almost $6 million,” Severson said.
Some of the changes for the 2022 budget include: the city will have a higher beginning cash balance by $10 million; personal and real property taxes revenues went up 4.3% or 1.1 million from $26.5 million in the previous fiscal year; and the highway allocation and incentives funds will grow by $500,000.
One area that will be decreasing is municipal equalization aid and it will decrease by $1.5 million.
Severson said this aid is calculated by need.
“The good news is that we've been strengthening our financial position over the years, and we don't need that municipal aid as much as some of the other communities,” Severson said. “Although I'll miss the $1.5 million, it is actually for a pretty good reason.”
The city expects its local options sales tax revenue to increase by 22%.
Severson said some of the other larger revenue increase can be attributed to the city coming out of a year where it budgeted with the expectation that the pandemic would adversely affect it.
“We actually came through that with some of the revenues, such as property taxes that didn't go down much and sales taxes were pretty strong during most of the year,” Severson said.
Some of the increase in the local option sales tax is masked somewhat by the 15% increase from annexations where the city was able to include those areas in the local option sales tax.
Severson said the city is planning to spend 10% or around $10 million more than it did last fiscal year, for a $107.6 million total planned for expenditures.
“We have been building up some of those cash reserves and our job is not to try to build those cash reserves, our job is to take your tax money and apply it effectively and efficiently,” Severson said.
Despite the city planning to spend more of its cash reserves in the upcoming fiscal year, cash reserves are expected to increase by 6% to $31.5 million.
The meeting also broke down a $4,727.29 property tax bill for a $200,000 home in Bellevue.
Schools get most of the tax dollars with 60% ($2,833.76). Sarpy County gets 13% ($593.8) and the City of Bellevue receives 26% ($1,221.22.) The rest of a homeowner’s property taxes will go toward the NRD and Ag Society.
One might look at the budget and ask why the city is spending $3.75 million more than it is taking in. According to the budget document presented at the meeting, the city expects a more "normal" year in 2022.
Officials said the city has an aggressive plan to spend a total of $31.5 million on capital projects.
The general fund will use cash reserves to cover some of the costs of capital projects so the city does not have to borrow money (-$3 million).
The debt service fund will use cash reserves to pay down debt (-$0.75 million).
The wastewater fund will add to its cash reserves (+$0.75 million) and the community betterment fund will use cash reserves to fund the Economic Development Fund (-$0.75 million).
A copy of Bellevue’s FY 2021-2022 budget can be found online at meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Bellevue?meeting=493597.
The final version of the budget will be voted on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, 1500 Wall St.