City of Bellevue seeks input on affordable housing to form plan

The City of Bellevue wants your feedback about affordable housing.

Officials are preparing an affordable housing action plan, required by Nebraska statute, to document the needs for affordable housing in the Bellevue community. They’re conducting two online surveys — one for residents and one aimed at employers — with plans to conduct listening sessions with local housing stakeholders and community leaders, according to a news release. The affordable housing survey can be accessed at tinyurl.com/yye9rtnc. The workforce housing needs survey can be accessed at tinyurl.com/382tt58f.

Bellevue’s plan will include a comprehensive analysis of the local population, economic and housing trends and projections, housing unit target demand and new affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation initiatives for the city, according to the release. The City of Bellevue has contracted with Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C., a community planning and research consulting firm based in Nebraska, which will work with a local steering committee to create the action plan.

“Meeting the affordable housing needs of our citizens, while providing a broad range of housing choices, is crucial for the growth and prosperity of the community,” Bellevue’s Planning Managing Tammi Palm said in the release.

“The city has an excellent track record of completing important community planning activities, leading to positive population growth and housing development activities in Bellevue,” Palm added.

The plan is expected to be completed this fall. For more information, contact Palm at tammi.palm@bellevue.net or 402-293-3026.