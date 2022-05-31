City seeks public input on parks plan

As the City of Bellevue works to update its Parks Master Plan, a series of workshops are being hosted to garner community input.

Residents are encouraged to join the conversation, learning about why Bellevue needs an updated Parks Master Plan, what the parks might look like in the future and the timeline of the work being done to create and implement a plan.

The city hopes to work with the community toward a safe, accessible and beautiful park system, according to a press release.

The first community workshop was held Monday, May 16, at the Reed Community Center. More than 25 people attended, sharing their ideas on the future of Bellevue parks.

Each workshop features activities that ask participants to think about their park experiences and to design a version of their ideal park.

Upcoming workshop dates are as follows:

• Monday, June 13, 6 p.m., at the Youth/Young Adult Focus at Bellevue University Muller Administration Building, Bruin Boulevard

• Monday, June 20, 6 p.m., at Lewis & Clark Middle School, 13502 South 38th St.

• Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m., at Bryan Middle School, 8210 S 42nd St.

Registration for each workshop is available at dotellbellevue.com.

The planning team will also be available during office hours outside of the workshop schedule for those who cannot attend. Officer hours include:

• Tuesday, June 14, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bellevue University Student Center, 1008 Bruin Boulevard

• Tuesday, June 21, 1 to 4 p.m. at Scooters, 2211 Capehart Road

• Wednesday, June 29, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bellevue Parks Office at Golden Rod Park, 8201 S 42nd St.

Direct input from the community will guide how the parks system plan is updated, including where and what improvements are prioritized, said the press release. This input will be compiled into a report and provided to the core working group to use as a foundation for the plan, allowing the City of Bellevue to design a parks system that everyone can be proud of and enjoy for years to come.

The plan is expected to be completed and presented for City Council approval in February 2023.

