Class A boys state tennis tournament results so far

The 16th seeded Gretna pair of juniors Andrew Grant and Jacob Dowd won their first match of the day against Omaha Northwest Senior Walton Busby and Sophomore Eh Htoo in two sets 6-4 and 7-5.

The Gretna pair lost its second round match against number one seeded and undefeated Lincoln East senior Kaiden Bradley and freshman Caden Haar in two sets 6-1 and 6-0.

The eighth seeded Bellevue West pair of sophomore Tanner Hosick and junior Peyton Lemon won their first two matches of the day before losing to the number one seeded Lincoln East team.

The West duo then went against the Papillion La Vista pair of seniors Jacob Imig and Jackson for fifth place and lost 5-8 to earn sixth place.

The Bellevue East duo of sophomore Elijah Carrera and freshman Brandon Tracy lost their first match of the day to 13th seeded Lincoln North Star juniors Evan James and Jacob Mustard in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.

The Omaha Bryan pair of seniors Saul Perez-Garcia and German Cerda-Nolasco lost their first match of the day to third seeded Elkhorn South seniors Gabriel Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma.

The tenth seeded Papillion La Vista pair of seniors Imig and Vetter would win their first two matches of the day against Omaha Benson and Creighton Prep.