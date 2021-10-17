Class A boys state tennis tournament results

Here are the results for the first day of the Class A Boys state tennis tournament for area athletes:
No. 1 Singles
Omaha Bryan senior Julio Silva Franco lost to Lincoln Southeast Sophomore Nahum Barber in two shutout sets in the first round.
Fifth seeded Bellevue West senior Jeremiah Witkop would have a default win in the first round. In the second round Witkop faced off against 12th seeded Omaha Central Senior Srujan Garapati.
Witkop won the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-0 to move on to the third round against fourth seeded Lincoln Southwest sophomore Markus Rutledge.
This match went the three full sets. Witkop won the first set 7-5, then lost the second set 2-6 and won the third set 10-6.
Witkop then went to the semifinals of the tournament against undefeated Creighton Prep senior Zachary Kuo. Kuo would sweep Witkop in two shutout sets of 6-0.
Witkop then played Elkhorn South Sophomore Andrew Nelson for third place and won in three sets 6-4. 3-6 and 6-2.
Witkop's third place win was the best finish in school history in #1 singles.
Seventh seeded Papillion La Vista South senior Ian Lewis won his first match of the day against Columbus Junior Ted Fehringer in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
Lewis won his second match in three sets against Millard North senior Jalan Zhu with scores of 6-2, lost the second set 7-6 and won the third set 7-3.
Lewis lost his third match of the day against second seeded Lincoln East junior Kirby Le in two sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-2.
On the same end of the bracket, 15th seeded Papillion La Vista South junior Benjamin Boudreau, won his first match of the day against Gretna junior Parker Poole with scores of 6-1 and 6-0.
Boudreau would not fare as well in the second round against second Le. Boudreau lost in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
No. 2 Singles
Omaha Bryan junior Bryan Benitez lost his first match against fifth seeded Lincoln Southeast sophomore Camden Hjermstad in two shutout sets of 6-0.
Bellevue West junior Bryce Ripley won his first match of the day against 12th seeded Lincoln Pius X Sophomore Mason Hall in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1.
Ripley lost his second match against Lincoln Southeast's Hjermstad in two shutout sets of 6-0.
No. 14 seed Papillion La Vista senior Edgar Deleon won his first match of the day against Omaha Northwest sophomore Hsaler Mu Tom K Nyaw Htoo in two sets, both being 6-1.
Deleon lost his second round match against third seeded Omaha Westside senior Joshua Rosenblatt in two shutout sets of 6-0.
Seventh seeded Papillion La Visa South Senior Daniel Brocaille won his first match against Bellevue East sophomore Cole Holbrook in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0.
Brocaille won his second match against 10th seeded Kearney junior Eli Bond in two sets, 6-4 and 6-1.
Brocaille kept up his winning streak alive when he beat second seeded Norfolk senior Kalen Krohn in two sets with both being 6-2.
Brocaille then lost to Omaha Westside senior Joshua Rosenblatt in the semifinals and dropped to the third place match against Lincoln Southeast's Hjermstad.
Hjermstad would beat Brocaille in two sets, 6-3 and 6-0.
Gretna senior Ethan Highley won his first match against Lincoln North Star senior Travis Vo in three sets losing the first set 4-6, winning the second set 8-6 and the third set 10-6.
Highley lost his second match to Norfolk's Krohn in two sets, 6-0and 6-3.
No. 1 Doubles
The 16th seeded Papillion La Vista South duo of juniors Campbell Smalley and Andrew Lozier won their first match of the day against Omaha Benson juniors Simon Po Gay and Ah Kah Ku Wah in two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-3.
Papio South lost in the second round to the number one seeded pair of Lincoln East Senior Kyle Givens and junior Gabriel Whiston in two shutout sets of 6-0.
Omaha Bryan Junior Pablo Degante-Ortega and freshman Devin Hink lost their first round match to fifth seeded Lincoln Southeast junior Jackson Miller and senior Sam Weyeneth in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
No. 13 seed Bellevue West seniors Ryan Sullivan and Christian Towne won their first match of the day in two sets against the Lincoln Northeast senior duo of Jack Haeffner and Tristan Whitlock. The scores for the two sets were 6-4 and 6-2.
The Bellevue West duo lost in the second round to the fourth seeded Elkhorn South duo of senior Maxwell Jordan and junior Hayden Kelberlau.
The 14th seeded Papillion La Vista South High School duo of senior Alexander Perl and junior Hines Mattuch won their first match against Omaha Northwest juniors Sayknyaw Shee and Aye Cha, 6-0 and 6-1.
The Papio South pair lost in the second round to the third seeded Omaha Westside pair of senior Clark Rue and junior Alexander Kugler in two sets, 6-0 and 6-2.
The 15th seeded Bellevue East High School pair of junior Landen Johnson and Senior Blake Urwin won their first match of the day against the Gretna juniors Tyler Potthoff and Benjamin Zavadil in three sets. Bellevue East won the first set 6-4, lost the second 7-6 and won the third 7-3.
The Bellevue East pair lost in the second round against Creighton Prep in two shutout sets of 6-0.
Tomorrow the action will resume at the Koch Family Tennis Center at 9 a.m. for semi-finals matches.
No. 2 Doubles
The 16th seeded Gretna pair of juniors Andrew Grant and Jacob Dowd won their first match of the day against Omaha Northwest senior Walton Busby and sophomore Eh Htoo in two sets 6-4 and 7-5.
The Gretna pair lost its second round match against number one seeded and undefeated Lincoln East senior Kaiden Bradley and freshman Caden Haar in two sets 6-1 and 6-0.
The eighth seeded Bellevue West pair of sophomore Tanner Hosick and junior Peyton Lemon won their first two matches of the day before losing to the number one seeded Lincoln East team.
The West duo then went against the Papillion La Vista pair of seniors Jacob Imig and Jackson Vetter for fifth place and lost 5-8 to earn sixth place.
The Bellevue East duo of sophomore Elijah Carrera and freshman Brandon Tracy lost their first match of the day to 13th seeded Lincoln North Star juniors Evan James and Jacob Mustard in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
The Omaha Bryan pair of seniors Saul Perez-Garcia and German Cerda-Nolasco lost their first match of the day to third seeded Elkhorn South seniors Gabriel Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma.
The tenth seeded Papillion La Vista pair of seniors Imig and Vetter would win their first two matches of the day against Omaha Benson and Creighton Prep.
The seniors would lose to second seeded Kearney seniors Quinten Shaffer and Hung Vu in two sets 6-2 and 6-3.
The Papillion La Vista South duo junior Andrew Peterson and sophomore Jedidiah Sunde would win their first match against 15h seeded Pius X Senior Kyle Dodd and sophomore Thomas West in two sets, 6-2 and 7-6.
Papio South would lose to the second seeded Kearney pair in two sets 6-2 and 6-3.