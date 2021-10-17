Class A boys state tennis tournament results

Papio South lost in the second round to the number one seeded pair of Lincoln East Senior Kyle Givens and junior Gabriel Whiston in two shutout sets of 6-0.

Omaha Bryan Junior Pablo Degante-Ortega and freshman Devin Hink lost their first round match to fifth seeded Lincoln Southeast junior Jackson Miller and senior Sam Weyeneth in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

No. 13 seed Bellevue West seniors Ryan Sullivan and Christian Towne won their first match of the day in two sets against the Lincoln Northeast senior duo of Jack Haeffner and Tristan Whitlock. The scores for the two sets were 6-4 and 6-2.

The Bellevue West duo lost in the second round to the fourth seeded Elkhorn South duo of senior Maxwell Jordan and junior Hayden Kelberlau.

The 14th seeded Papillion La Vista South High School duo of senior Alexander Perl and junior Hines Mattuch won their first match against Omaha Northwest juniors Sayknyaw Shee and Aye Cha, 6-0 and 6-1.

The Papio South pair lost in the second round to the third seeded Omaha Westside pair of senior Clark Rue and junior Alexander Kugler in two sets, 6-0 and 6-2.