COLUMN: Returning home to Sarpy County newspapers

I’m glad to be home.

I’m just about to wrap up my first month back in community journalism as the editor of this newspaper, and it’s been a thrill to be back covering Sarpy County.

Years ago, I was the editor of this group — which includes the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times, Gretna Breeze and Air Pulse, and at the time also included the Ralston Recorder — and I feel like I’m back where I belong.

A lot has changed. The old office is no more, and many of my former coworkers are no longer here — and there are fewer of them overall.

Sarpy County is quite different, too. It seems like there’s a new building every time I drive out to Gretna, and the growth along 84th Street/Washington Street is incredible to watch. I’m now a taxpaying Bellevue resident, having moved out of an apartment to a home in Quail Creek with my wife Sami and our 2-year-old puppy Tilly.

But for all the change, much remains the same. Sarpy County remains a fantastic place to raise a family and to live your life. People are friendly, and there’s plenty of stories to find everywhere you look.

I believe journalism is an important part of bringing together a community, and that community is necessary for us to work together to solve problems and make life better for everyone. If democracy is to be preserved, we can’t do it split into partisan camps or not recognizing the humanity of all of our neighbors.

My hope is that this newspaper can help bring people together, while also informing them of what’s going on and providing them with a myriad of opportunities to get involved themselves.

A little more about me: I was the managing editor of these suburban papers from 2013 to 2014. Prior to that, I was the Papillion editor (2012 to 2013), Bellevue City Hall beat writer (2011 to 2012), Bellevue-Papillion school beat writer (2010-2011) and a lowly intern while wrapping up my final semester at UNO in 2010.

Outside of these papers, I have been the editor of the Gateway, UNO’s student newspaper, as well as an education reporter and editor at The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs and, most recently, the editor of The Daily Record in Omaha, a niche publication covering Omaha’s legal industry. I also spent the summer of 2018 commuting to Des Moines to cover the statehouse for the Associated Press.

So, while I may not have had newspapers in my blood when I first stepped up to the Gateway’s booth during the new student orientation fair in 2004, it’s hard for me to imagine being anywhere else.

Until recently, though, that’s just what I was trying to imagine. I was part of the Great Resignation, and I ventured out content to be a freelance writer and find my way somewhere else. But I couldn’t get the news out of my system. I found myself scrounging for an opportunity to get back, and I was delighted when the chance came in the communities here in Sarpy County — to come home.

I’d like to take a moment to introduce you to the rest of our editorial department. You’ll be seeing each of us across the county, not just in one coverage area, and please feel welcome to introduce yourself to us.

⁍ Hailey Stolze just returned to our papers after a stint as the news editor of the Sarpy County Guide & News.

The Bellevue native is a graduate of Bellevue West High School, but also attended St. Matthew’s and Gross Catholic. She was a news editor for her student paper, The Maneater at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Stolze writes and performs slam poetry, and she’ll be the slam poetry coach for Gross Catholic later this year, as well as Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.

“I’ve always loved storytelling. Journalism allows me to share important moments and messages with the community,” Stolze said.

⁍ Adam Branting has been a staff writer for the Papillion Times since 2020.

A 1992 University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism grad, he worked from 1993 to ‘94 at the York News-Times then went into politics, serving as deputy press secretary for Sen. Bob Kerrey for Senate, deputy director of the Nebraska Democratic Party and press secretary for Gov. Ben Nelson for Senate.

From 1997 to 2001, the Lincoln native was communication manager for the Omaha Symphony. After that, he worked a variety of jobs as a freelancer and consultant.

“The most illuminating moments in life always start with a simple phrase: ‘Let me tell you a story,’” he said.

⁍ Peter Burtnett is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and came to us after studying communications with a focus in journalism at the University of Dayton, where he was also the sports editor for the student newspaper, Flyer News.

Burtnett said he’s been thrilled to become a sports journalist who has been covering high school and professional — Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha — teams in Sarpy County since February.

“My passion for sports has been evident since I was born,” he said. “When I realized I wouldn’t be good enough to play sports professionally, I turned to another passion of mine: writing.”

⁍ Rachel George, the group’s former editor, has been promoted to managing editor, although her day-to-day role is focused on editing The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the longtime editor of the Gretna Breeze and previously was a reporter for the Papillion Times. She started her new job on May 23.

⁍ Many other people’s work goes into creating this newspaper, whether that’s connected to advertising, design, circulation, business operations or in other ways. Our shared newsroom with the Nonpareil allows us to work in tandem with their staff, including the talented Joe Shearer who took the photo of our news team. We also are part of Lee Enterprise’s larger network of papers, sharing content and working alongside colleagues at the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star and many other publications.

It takes a small community of people to produce this newspaper, even if our names are the ones most frequently gracing its bylines. But, it takes the larger community to ensure its long-term success.

If you’re reading this, you’re almost certainly aware of some of the challenges facing the newspaper industry and the practice of journalism overall. Trust in the media is in decline, as are the ranks of journalists who go out and gather information for everyone’s benefit — not just those in power or serving a special interest.

We need our community to continue supporting us into the future. The easiest way? Subscribe, or renew or extend your subscription, so we can continue to bring you the latest news, sports and feature stories each week.

Beyond that, we would appreciate if you would share our stories. Tell your friends, family and neighbors if you find something we wrote compelling, and send them a link or a good, old-fashioned clipping.

We’d also love to hear from you what you appreciate — and, frankly, what you don’t appreciate — about the work we are doing. Have an idea for a story? Want to see more coverage of a topic? Unhappy about how we approached a story we’ve published? Email me at scott.stewart@bellevueleader.com or reach out to any of us here at the paper to provide feedback.

Our staff does the best we can, but we can’t get to everything and can’t be everywhere. Anyone who is willing to provide us with their two cents would be doing us a favor, and we hope to continue engaging with our readers and the broader community in the coming months.

Thank you for reading. I’m excited to be back, and I hope to meet or reconnect with many of you soon.

