Commission advances 2 finalists for Sarpy County Juvenile Court judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts has two candidates to consider for an appointment to the Sarpy County Juvenile Court.

Sarah M. Moore and Patrick R. Runge were selected as finalists by the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County. Ricketts will decide who will replace retired judge Robert B. O’Neal.

O’Neal retired May 31 after serving on the Juvenile Court bench since 1996. He also handled juvenile matters for Otoe County and worked with the family and juvenile drug courts in Sarpy County, according to a news release. In 2018, O’Neal received the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Outstanding Judge Award for his work with the state’s mock trial program in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Moore and Runge were selected from six applicants for the vacancy. The others who applied were Colleen M. Dostal and Lisa M. Gonzalez, both of Omaha, and Sarah M. Sutter and Jennifer A. Thompson, both of Papillion. The nominating commission met Thursday, July 28, to interview each applicant for the position.

Moore lives near Chalco Hills Recreation Area and is the lead attorney of the juvenile division of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, where she’s worked since September 2021.

Previously, she was a deputy county attorney in Douglas County within the juvenile, misdemeanor domestic violence/child abuse and felony criminal divisions. She is also the juvenile law instructor for the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy.

Moore has practiced law for 15 years and is a 2007 graduate of the Creighton University School of Law. In the summers of 2005 and 2006, she was a marshal’s aide intern working for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Runge lives in Millard and is a judge of the Winnebago Tribal Court, where he’s served since 2003 and been chief judge since 2010. He’s also an adjunct professor at Creighton Law and has been a sole practitioner since 1994.

Previously, Runge has been a public defender in Washington County and in the Winnebago and Omaha Tribal Courts, as well as a Ponca Tribal Court judge.

More has practiced law for 28 years and is a 1994 graduate of Creighton Law. In his role for the Winnebago Tribe, he is responsible for about 2,500 cases per year.