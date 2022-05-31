Community Briefs

Board approves sheds, a salon and furniture

PAPILLION — The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners convened on Tuesday, May 24 for its weekly 3 p.m. meeting.

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners included:

Approval of a special use permit for a one-chair hair salon at 16210 Greenleaf St., located northeast of 168th Street and Giles Road. The applicant is Brooke Shelbourn.

Approval of a development agreement, preliminary and final plat between Michael K. Sotak, Douglas P. Cook, Deborah Michelle Cook, Pamela A. Stanek, Edward L. Stanek, Deborah J. Matya, Andrea S. Hazen, Gage T. Hazen, Karen L. Strobel, James C. Strobel, Cheryl J. Foral, Robert J. Foral, Dianne M. Matya and Sarpy County for a subdivision to be known as Outlots 1 thru 5 inclusive, Bojanski Addition, near Hanson’s Lakes. Outbuildings for storage are planned for each of the lots on the 0.7 acres.

Awarding a bid by All Makes Office Equipment Co. of $156,140 to supply office furniture for the Sarpy County Correctional Center.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will not meet next week in observance of Memorial Day. Regular weekly meeting will resume Tuesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

Tri-City Food Pantry offers summer snacks

PAPILLION — The Tri-City Food Pantry will support students and families this summer through the Summer Snack Pack program.

Recognizing the importance of offering supplemental food to children during the summer months, snack packs will be made available to families with children under 18.

The Summer Snack Pack program provides healthy, easy to prepare snack foods to children at risk of hunger. Items include pudding cups, crackers, granola bars, Easy Mac cups, Jell-O cups, fruit and more. Snack packs will be available at the end of the school year until the middle of August.

The food pantry program is not income based, and all are encouraged to come when services are needed. Clients can visit for non-perishable food, hygiene items, paper products, meat, dairy products, diapers, pet food and more.

The Tri-City Food Pantry serves families in the greater Sarpy County and Ralston communities. For more information, call 402-552-7061 or e-mail tricitypantry@gmail.com.

Men’s clothing sought for JJC youth, families

PAPILLION — The Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center is seeking men’s clothing items for its Clothing Closet.

The JJC Clothing Closet provides free clothing, shoes, bags, and toiletries to youth and their families in Sarpy County. While the Clothing Closet accepts clothes of all types, they are in need of men’s items, specifically clothing and shoes, at this time.

Donations may be dropped off at the Juvenile Justice Center during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is at 9701 Portal Road in La Vista.

Farmers’ Markets begin this week

Two popular summer traditions begin this week, with the opening days of the farmers’ markets in Papillion and Bellevue.

The Papillion Farmers’ Market is held on Wednesdays, starting June 1 through August 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park on W. Lincoln Street in downtown Papillion. There will be no market on June 15, in preparation for Papillion Days.

Bellevue’s “Nebraska Farmers’ Market” will be every Saturday, starting June 4 through September 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park, 20th and Franklin streets.

