Concert kicks off Bellevue University's celebration of Mexican independence

Golden Music Orchestra from Durango, Mexico performed at Bellevue University Monday, beginning the college’s celebration of Mexican diversity.

At noon in the Criss Auditorium, inside BU’s Hitchcock Humanities Center, the orchestra played a free show. The public was invited to take part in this El Grito observation kickoff, which featured photographic display and light appetizers.

Consul of Mexico Maria Guadalupe Sánchez Salazar, who spoke at the event, explained that — much like the United States’ Fourth of July — El Grito celebrates Mexican independence annually on Sept. 15.

In this tradition, she said, the president of Mexico goes out onto the balcony of the National Palace to perform the Cry of Independence.

Sánchez Salazar said culture is extremely important to Mexicans. She said she appreciates this concert as an opportunity to share that culture with American friends.

“Musical expression is very important to us,” Sánchez Salazar said.

Beginning in 2017, Golden Music Orchestra consists of 14 members. They've shared the stage with many national and international artists including Las Flans, Napoleón, Ha-Ash and Maria León and Motel. The event at BU was the start to the band’s tour throughout Nebraska and Iowa.

Socorro Carerra, BU’s global relationship specialist, said this vibrant performance is something people from all cultures could appreciate.

“It’s very moving,” Carerra said. “You feel it inside.”

Being far away from home, Carerra said this was a way to be reminded of her culture and celebrate it.

BU has been firm supporters of celebrating Mexican culture, Sánchez Salazar said, having a population of more than 17,000 Hispanic/Latino students, spokeswoman Cris Hay-Merchant said about last year’s data.

For the past eight years, BU has celebrated Mexican independence by bringing in groups from Mexico, Sánchez Salazar said. She said she hopes to see the tradition continue after she retires in January.

The university’s official El Grito celebration will be at the Consulate De Mexico in Omaha at 6 p.m. Thursday. The public should attend, Sánchez Salazar said, for fireworks, food, dancing and family fun.