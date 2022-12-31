Connection to Offutt key to Bellevue's rebranding

If you’ve been driving through the streets of Bellevue lately, odds are that you’ve noticed the new banners emblazoned with the city’s name superimposed over a globe, with a silhouette of an Air Force fighter jet swooping through Bellevue’s “V.”

The City of Bellevue has been rolling out its new logo and slogan — “We Influence The World!” — over the past few months, staking its claim as an important international hub.

With Offutt Air Force Base — home of U.S. Strategic Command, the 55th Wing of Air Combat Command and the 557th Weather Wing — Bellevue’s influence does have a far reach.

“We think it does a good job of representing Bellevue’s strong, proactive and patriotic spirit as well as our community’s worldwide influence,” Mayor Rusty Hike at an event in November. “You can also reverse that. ‘Bellevue, we are influenced by the world.’”

The new branding replaces what was a kind of yin and yang symbol, with a rendering of a B-52 Stratofortress flying above the historic First Presbyterian Church.

“Our previous logo was kind of one of those classic 1960s, 1970s logos, if you will, that was kind of like a seal,” said Mark Elbert, Bellevue’s community development director. “And it, for lack of a better word, it just looked old, lacking energy.”

When Hike ran for reelection, one of his priorities was rebranding the city with a more modern look, Elbert said.

During several meetings with local marketing firm Heartland Marketing, Bellevue officials narrowed down the new logo’s colors, and the text that would appear on it.

“Its color scheme, and its design kind of screams ‘Bellevue,’ when you think of the relationship with the military and Stratcom,” Elbert said.

To emphasize the city’s importance to the nation, Elbert recalled Sept. 11, 2001, when Air Force One brought President George W. Bush to Offutt after the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were attacked.

“One of the worst days in our country's history, the president of the United States came to Bellevue that day,” Elbert said. “The commander in chief, on one of the ugliest days in the world, was here. Probably could have been a lot of places, but it just kind of speaks to the power, if you will, of, there’s a lot of things that happen on a national, on a global level, right here in Bellevue.”

Elbert said that the city wanted to capture how significant its relationship to Offutt and the military is.

“And we're obviously more than the military here, but it has a significant influence on who we are,” he said. “So that globe and the jet, that tagline, I think it was very well thought out, and I think we did a nice job with it.”

Public feedback has been positive so far, Elbert said. In the months ahead, the city will continue to roll out the logo on official city materials and equipment, like city-owned vehicles, employee business cards, shirts and hats, and the city website.

The city’s rebranding comes at a time when various neighborhoods throughout Bellevue are getting makeovers. Old Towne is now the Frontier District, for example.

“They want to do something up north in the (Bellevue) Boulevard area, and Fontenelle (Forest), because that has its own unique style,” Elbert said. “It’s special, it’s different than the rest of the community. I think it really is just an opportunity for communities to freshen up and make it a little more progressive or modern.”

The local chamber also recently rebranded as the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community. It did so to reflect its strong bonds with nonprofit groups, including those aligned with Offutt that recently participated in its annual Operation Holiday Cheer event to support service members spending their holiday season away from home in the Offutt dorms.

"We realized we're more than just a chamber of commerce," Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the chamber, said at the Operation Holiday Cheer event last month. "We realized that we really wanted our image and branding to be inclusive of all of those organizations and people that make our organization special. We are the chamber, but it's our members, it's the members of the community and it's the activities and the giving that goes on with our members that make this very special."