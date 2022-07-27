Construction underway on Bellevue's St. Matthew parish hall

After several years of fundraising — and even longer of dreaming — St. Matthew Catholic Church’s parish hall is coming to fruition this year.

The 25-year-old parish began construction on the space, located below the new church, in early July.

The Rev. Tom Deall, the hall’s project lead, said the project includes conference rooms, a kitchen and a stage-like area as the focal point. It can seat more than 300 people, which will allow the growing parish to bring everyone together for fish fries, meetings and holy sacraments.

Weddings, baptisms, funerals and confirmations all have gathering elements, Deall said. However, without a specific space to host people after these services, he said they were forced to get together elsewhere.

It’s an important aspect of these sacraments, the deacon said.

“One of the things that Christ always did, was he always had a food element to what he did, but he also had a prayer element,” Deall said. “You really need the opportunity for both. Once the parish hall is completed, we have the opportunity for both.”

The area also will allow more people to attend church, Deall said, as they can split the congregation and have the service televised downstairs. In total, he said 900 people could safely fit inside the building.

This is helpful, he said, considering the parish has grown by 180 families since building a church in 2020. Before then, the services were held inside the St. Matthew Catholic School’s gym.

The parish has gained many younger members and families, too.

“There’s nothing greater than to be at Mass and hear a baby cry,” Deall said. “Why? Because that’s the future of the church. We’re hearing that more and more.”

Building a hall was always intended, Deall said, once the parish began seriously planning to build a church in 2018.

Costing about $1.3 million, the facility is being paid for through donations and the parish’s capital campaign entirely. Deall said fundraising during a pandemic certainly added challenges, but they were able to overcome them.

To keep costs down, they focused on what the parish really needed, he said, rather than everything they wanted.

Since All Purpose Construction began working on this project on July 5, Deall said they’ve laid out some of the foundation, painted the walls and started wiring the space. They can work whenever, but have enacted “quiet time” during Mass.

It’s worked out perfectly, Deall said.

“When you’re doing all the right things for right things, God is very present,” Deall said. “We felt very blessed because everything was right where we needed it.”

St. Matthew hopes to have the parish hall completed by advent in December.