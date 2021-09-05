 Skip to main content
Cornhusker Marching Band debuts Sept. 4
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 296-member Cornhusker Marching Band made its 2021 debut on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium, with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against Fordham.

It was the band’s first in-person performance at the stadium since November 2019.

This year’s band includes the following students from Bellevue: Grace Carey, color guard; Celeste Kenworthy, clarinet; Kyle Wessling, alto saxophone; Matthew Bigge, trumpet; Emma Mathias, clarinet; Ben Skoff, percussion; Charlie Croteau, trumpet; and Owen Larson, percussion.

“We’re off to a great start with a successful camp and are looking forward to returning to Memorial Stadium to perform for 90,000 of our best friends and spark the game-day atmosphere with our spirit and energy,” said Tony Falcone, director of the Cornhusker Marching Band.

The “Pride of All Nebraska” has been seen by millions of college sports viewers. The band was the first collegiate ensemble to perform at all of the major football bowl games: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Sugar and Cotton.

