Cornhusker Nutrition open its doors

The Bellevue community has a new option when it comes to healthy beverages.
Cornhusker Nutrition, 2012 Cornhusker Road, Suite 300, had its grand opening on Aug. 27.
With flavors such as bubblegum and brownie batter, one might think they were in a candy store.
Tisa Hempel, co-owner with Chris Humpal, said she and her partner got the idea for the store after a friend brought her a drink from a similar store in Council Bluffs.
From there, it was love at first sip.
“We started going there every day and the people that run that business are pretty amazing, very passionate about supporting the community,” Hempel said. “My fiancé and I, throughout our relationship, have talked regularly about opening our own business, but there’s never really been anything that’s come to fruit.”
Her fiancé approached the owners of the store in Council Bluffs to see how he and Hempel would open a similar store.
Hempel said the couple began to look for a location around Omaha and eventually settled on Bellevue.
“Bellevue felt right, Bellevue felt good, Bellevue has a community that’s close knit and a population that’s large enough to support the kind of business that we want to be able to do,” Hempel said.
Hempel said she enjoys any of the teas with collagen in them and likes the coffee-flavored protein shakes.
“People really like the brownie batter shake and people love the fruity teas and they love that every night we post what the different flavors are going to be the next day and it’s kind of fun for them to try the different flavors every day,” Hempel said.
Humans are not the only ones who get to enjoy Cornhusker Nutrition: there are pup-cups available for dogs.
“We personally are dog lovers so we’re happy to be able to invite people to bring their doggies in for a treat too,” Hempel said.
Cornhusker Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.