Cornhusker Nutrition open its doors

The Bellevue community has a new option when it comes to healthy beverages.

Cornhusker Nutrition, 2012 Cornhusker Road, Suite 300, had its grand opening on Aug. 27.

With flavors such as bubblegum and brownie batter, one might think they were in a candy store.

Tisa Hempel, co-owner with Chris Humpal, said she and her partner got the idea for the store after a friend brought her a drink from a similar store in Council Bluffs.

From there, it was love at first sip.

“We started going there every day and the people that run that business are pretty amazing, very passionate about supporting the community,” Hempel said. “My fiancé and I, throughout our relationship, have talked regularly about opening our own business, but there’s never really been anything that’s come to fruit.”

Her fiancé approached the owners of the store in Council Bluffs to see how he and Hempel would open a similar store.

Hempel said the couple began to look for a location around Omaha and eventually settled on Bellevue.