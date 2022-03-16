Council hears proposal for American Heroes Park master plan update

The March 15 meeting of the Bellevue City Council opened up with a special presentation on an update to the master plan for American Heroes Park in Bellevue.

Some of the features in the master plan included a nature and explorative play area, event hall, an observation tower with an elevator for accessibility, expanded parking and a performance stage.

None of the features or costs are set in stone at this time.

According to the plan presented at the meeting, the project would be broken up into phases.

Phase one has the largest projected cost at $22.35 million and includes the performance stage, architectural structures, observation tower, three parking lots, Kramer wall remediation and additional sitework.

Phase two has a projected cost of $4.6 million and includes sitework, activity zone and further parking expansion of the west lot.

Phase 3 has a projected cost of $3.39 million and includes work on a lake pavilion, sitework and stream access improvement.

With some additional work for water and sewer main extensions, the total projected cost comes out to $31.6 million.

City Administrator Jim Ristow said this project for American Heroes would likely take more than five years to complete.

There will be opportunities for public input on the project moving forward.

Also at the meeting, the council:

• Approved the the third reading of an ordinance to rezone lot one, F.J. Fitzgerald's Subdivision, 2516 Chandler Road East, for the purpose of a childcare center.

• Approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone lots 154 through 196, generally located near South 21st Street and Gilmore Lake Road, for the purpose of single-family and multi-family residential development.

• Approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone lots one through 38, generally located at West Chandler Road and South 35th Street, for the purpose of single-family residential development.

• Approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone lots one through 191, South 54th Street and Highway 370, for the purpose of commercial, multi-family, and single-family residential development.

• Approved the redevelopment plan for lot five Edward Warren Addition, West Chandler Road and South 35th Street. The applicant intends to develop the Chandler Creek subdivision with 38-family residencies and intends to rehabilitate the existing family residence on lot five.

• Approved the purchase of real estate property located within the Highway 34 Corridor District for just over $3.1 million, plus closing fee costs, purchased with LB840 Economic Development Funds.

• Approved and authorized the council president to sign a purchase agreement for property located on the Northeast Corner of Highway 75 and Highway 34 in the City of Bellevue's Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) for LB840 purposes.

This parcel contains 43.33 acres of land and will be purchased for $73,000 per acre.

• Approved and authorized the council president to sign the contract with DPS, LLC for the Stonecroft Park improvements, in an amount not to exceed the base bid of $181,365.09 and an alternate of $35,738.80 for a total of $217,103.89.

• Approved and authorized the council president to sign the contract with Creative Sites, LLC for the Faulkland Park Improvement Project, in an amount not to exceed $119,316.00 plus potential City initiated Change Orders of up to 10% ($11,931.60).

• Approved and authorized the council president to sign Maintenance Agreement No. 5 with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) for reimbursement in the amount of $21,859.20.

• Approved and authorized the council president to sign an interlocal cooperation agreement with Sarpy County to provide animal control services, in a total amount of $371,134.

The next Bellevue City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.

