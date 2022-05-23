 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Council takes action on wastewater

  • 0
091521-bl-news-citycouncil

Bellevue City Council meeting are held at 1500 Wall St.

 AUSTIN PLOURDE, BELLEVUE LEADER FILE PHOTO

On Tuesday, May 17, the Bellevue City Council met for its bi-weekly meeting.

Council members approved an amendment to the 2022 budget and approved the $54 million budget for 2023 of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, plus two other items related to the organization.

The 40-year sewer project, which broke ground last month, will open the southern half of Sarpy County to future economic growth. It is the largest construction program currently in Nebraska.

In action, the council:

• Approved a final plat and a subdivision agreement for Lakewood West, located at South 54th Street and Highway 370. The area, currently farmland, will become a 109-acre commercial, single family and multi-family development.

• Approved a pre-application for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Match Program to the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Bellevue is eligible for up to $247,000 in funding for damage caused by the 2019 flooding from federal funds.

People are also reading…

• Approved the renewal of the School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding with Omaha Public Schools.

• Approved a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters until Sept. 30, 2025.

The Bellevue City Council will next meet on Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert