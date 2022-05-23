Council takes action on wastewater

On Tuesday, May 17, the Bellevue City Council met for its bi-weekly meeting.

Council members approved an amendment to the 2022 budget and approved the $54 million budget for 2023 of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, plus two other items related to the organization.

The 40-year sewer project, which broke ground last month, will open the southern half of Sarpy County to future economic growth. It is the largest construction program currently in Nebraska.

In action, the council:

• Approved a final plat and a subdivision agreement for Lakewood West, located at South 54th Street and Highway 370. The area, currently farmland, will become a 109-acre commercial, single family and multi-family development.

• Approved a pre-application for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Match Program to the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Bellevue is eligible for up to $247,000 in funding for damage caused by the 2019 flooding from federal funds.

• Approved the renewal of the School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding with Omaha Public Schools.

• Approved a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters until Sept. 30, 2025.

The Bellevue City Council will next meet on Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at 1500 Wall St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.