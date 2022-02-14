County board approves tire-recycling project

PAPILLION -- On Tuesday, Feb.8, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved a Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Project with Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a tire-recycling event in coordination with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Sarpy County and the Papio NRD will partner with the cities of Springfield, Bellevue, Gretna and La Vista for the recycling day. The NDEE has approved the $82,250 project. The NRD will facilitate and coordinate the event, which will be held at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in September or October of 2022.

In other action, the board reappointed Tom Ackley, Bill Ehegartner, Martin Giff and Deanna Korth to the Sarpy County Planning Commission for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. They also reappointed Douglas Kellner and David Koukol to the Sarpy County Board of Adjustment for three-year terms beginning January 1, 2022 and expiring on December 31, 2024.

Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.