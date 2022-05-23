County Board approves Wastewater Agency budget

PAPILLION -- On Tuesday, May 17, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners met for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Commissioners approved an amendment to the 2022 budget and approved the $54 million budget for 2023 of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, plus two other items related to the organization.

The 40-year sewer project, which broke ground last month, will open the southern half of Sarpy County to future economic growth. It is the largest construction program currently in Nebraska.

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners included:

-- Approved temporary speed limit reductions and installation of corresponding speed limit signs:

• 40 mph to 35 mph for a portion of Buffalo Road from Highway 34 north to the City of Omaha wastewater treatment plant entrance, located at 15705 Harlan Lewis Road.

• 55 mph to 35 mph for a portion of Buffalo Road from 15705 Harlan Lewis Road north approximately 1.5 miles to the City of Bellevue's corporate limits.

The temporary speed reduction was a request by the City of Bellevue Public Works on behalf of Offutt Air Force Base for safety reasons, as the base hauls out broken concrete and hauls in dirt to repair runways and facilities damaged in the 2019 floods. The speed reduction should last through June.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

