County Board eyes expansion of Juvenile Justice Center

PAPILLION -- At its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting on April 19, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners turned its attention to an expansion and enhancement of the Patrick J. Thomas Juvenile Justice Center.

The commissioners authorized board chair Don Kelly to sign a letter to U.S. Rep. Don Bacon in support of a $21 million earmark in Fiscal Year 2023 for an expansion of the center, along with the submission of a 2023 Community Projects Request Form for the project.

County Administrator Dan Hoins said preliminary studies show the 30-bed, staff-secure housing center needs improvements. One proposal would move the juvenile court and staff into the center to create a “one-stop” destination.

Several commissioners mentioned the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 20. The project will create a unified sanitary sewer system, opening up vast amounts of land for development in southern Sarpy County. Rep. Bacon secured $3.4 million of federal funds with a previous earmark for the $250 million construction.

“This is a good project for federal funding as the fastest growing county in the state,” Vice Chair Angi Burmeister said. “With the opening of the sewer agency, it’ll open up more growth there. It’s a chance to make a difference starting at the beginning with juveniles that are struggling.”

In action, the commissioners:

-- Accepted a $555,583 bid by Highway Signing, Inc. for the striping of county roads and city streets in Sarpy and Cass counties for the next year. Sarpy will pay about $256,000, while Cass and the cities of Bellevue, La Vista, Papillion and Ralston with pay the rest.

-- Approved an order with HDR Engineering, Inc. for preliminary and final design, bidding, and construction phase services for a Commerce Lift Station Replacement for $240,700, located near Highway 370 and Sapp Brothers Drive.

The current lift station was built in the 1990s, and does not provide sufficient capacity for a projected buildout of the drainage basin. The expanded lift station will allow for additional development of the area. The estimated construction cost is $2.6 million, with the project completed in fall 2023.

-- Approved Code Consultants Professional Engineers, PC, for $58,000 of smoke control system special inspection services for the Sarpy County Correctional Center Project.

-- Approved an amendment to the contract with DLR Group, Inc. to provide services including functional testing of certain mechanical, lighting and HVAC systems for the Sarpy County Correctional Center. The cost of the additional services is $86,700.

-- Renewed an interlocal agreement with Douglas County to mutually house juveniles for 2022.

-- Approved technical and advisory services for the administration of the American Rescue Plan Act program and the Master Services Agreement with UHY Consulting, Inc. Sarpy County has received significant federal funding through the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act, which carry specific restrictions and guidelines on how the funds can be used and accounted for. UHY will provide assistance in ensuring that the County complies with all federal and legal requirements.

In remarks to the commissioners, Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers and the USL League One’s Union Omaha, promoted the 300 events being held at Werner Park this year. They include 75 home games for the Storm Chasers, and more than 20 games for the 2021 champion Union team. In addition, the state high school baseball Class A and Class B tournaments will be held at Werner Park and at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field this May.

“We hope that the people of Sarpy County and the greater metropolitan area take advantage of the quality and caliber of the sports that you guys are hosting out there,” Kelly said.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.