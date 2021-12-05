Creighton University health experts urge patience, vigilance in face of ‘omicron’ variant

“Although we agree that there is much not known, what we are recommending is vaccination of the unvaccinated, booster shots, and non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as masking and social distancing,” Tierney said. “If this turns out to be a more transmissible and/or a more virulent strain, then we are better prepared. These steps will also help reduce the rising number of cases of delta.”

Tierney and Renuga Vivekanandan, MD, associate professor of medicine at Creighton and chief of infectious diseases at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, said a new COVID strain is not the only viral challenge facing Americans this winter. The other key component is the flu.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control put out a Health Alert Network last week describing clusters of cases of influenza, especially among younger adults and on college campuses,” Tierney said. “Many states, including Nebraska, have detected flu activity, predominantly H3N2 which is usually more virulent and is associated with an increased rate of concomitant bacterial pneumonia.”

The CDC health alert noted that the flu strain was included in this year’s vaccine but that it is already beginning to mutate.