CROSS COUNTRY: Bellevue Cornerstone boys win first state meet in Class D

KEARNEY, Neb. – Bellevue Cornerstone Christian won the Boys Class D State Championship on Friday, Oct. 21.
Senior Ashton Hughes led the way for the Cougars, finishing fourth with a time just over 17 minutes. Close behind were fellow seniors Justin Sherman (sixth) and Benjamin Ehrenberg (16th). Junior Charles Campbell and senior Josiah Spencer also finished in the top 50 out of 128 runners.
The girls team finished 13th for Bellevue Cornerstone.
In the girls C race, Omaha Gross Catholic senior Josephine Janson finished 10th overall, and senior Owen Nolte ran for the Gross Cougars.
In the girls A race, Bellevue West junior Kara Muller (25th) finished just ahead of senior Natalie McNamara (27th). Freshman Zoe Ryan also represented the Thunderbirds.
People are also reading…
Bellevue East senior Nate O’Brien ran 30th in the boys class A race.