CROSS COUNTRY: Chieftains face low enrollment, aim for positive environment

Bellevue East cross country faces less enrollment than usual, but expect to foster an environment where goals can be met.

"The expectation for our team is to foster a positive environment centered on a culture of belonging, where student-athletes can meet individual goals through the support of the BEAST XC family," Chieftains head coach Connor Mazzei said in an email. "We pride ourselves on inclusivity, high academic expectations, and sportsmanship."

Mazzei expects stand-outs for the boys to be Nate O'Brien (PR: 18:23), Richard Sutherland (PR: 20:13), Marcos Vazquez (PR: 19:29) and Edward Stephens (PR: 20:12).

Three girls he expects to be stand-outs are Lara Arnold, Avary Rech, and Lily Jones.

"All seven have made exceptional progress since last season through summer conditioning and individual integrity," Mazzei said.

"One potential hurdle our team is facing is lower than typical enrollment in cross country," Mazzei said. "However, unlike last year, we have a significant increase in freshmen participants. Through the excellent leadership of our upperclassmen, and a collectivistic ambition to perform with better outcomes than last year, I am optimistic that students will perform to the best of their ability."