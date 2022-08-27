CROSS COUNTRY: O'Brien earns top-15 finish in tough Class of Metro meet

PAPILLION – Bellevue East senior Nate O’Brien earned a Top 15 finish on a “tough course” in the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recreation Area on Saturday, Aug. 27.

O’Brien finished in 13th in the senior 5000-meter race with a time 40 seconds faster than his first race last fall.

“Last season, I wasn't quite able to make state for cross country,” O’Brien said. “So it looks like I'm gonna have a lot better season. It's definitely a tough course to start on. So it's always nice to come out and have a solid time.”

In the spring, O’Brien did make state for track and field, which he said was a shock and brought positivity to the sport at Bellevue East.

“I was able to carry that into summer conditioning, that positive mentality, bring the team up a bit,” he said. “And I think overall it kind of elevated my training to know that I can go out and actually compete with some of the guys that I always thought was just unreachable. And now it seems attainable. So it makes training a lot easier.”

Aiden Lindensmith also medaled for the Chieftains.

Bellevue West and Gross Catholic also competed in the meet.

Grant Schaefer, Justin Miller, Kara Muller, Natalie McNamara and Zoe Ryan medaled for the Thunderbirds.