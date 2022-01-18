Davis to seek fifth term as sheriff

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis filed Jan. 5 to be reelected for a fifth term.

Sheriff Davis has been with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for 48 years. He began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher and worked his way up through the ranks.

Davis was appointed sheriff in 2005 and has served four consecutive terms.

Davis said he has played a key role in maintaining a progressive sheriff’s office in one of the fastest growing counties in the Midwest.

Davis said is extremely proud to have brought the Standard Response Protocol and Active Shooter Training to all the school districts and law enforcement departments in Sarpy County.

Davis was recently inducted into the Nebraska Sheriff’s Hall of Fame and he is spearheading a memorial that is currently being built to remember Danny Joe Eberly and Christopher Paul Walden, two Bellevue boys murdered in 1983, as well as other victims of crime.

His office is currently in the process of becoming nationally accredited.