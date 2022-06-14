Deadline approaches to request mail-in ballot for special election

A key deadline is approaching for a special election to fill out the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term in Congress.

Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood are competing to finish Fortenberry’s term. They will also square off in the November general election for election to a full term starting in 2023.

Fortenberry resigned in March upon his conviction of three felonies in a federal court in California, which triggered the special election.

Voters living in the 1st Congressional District are eligible to cast a ballot in the special election, including those living in eastern and north-central Sarpy County. To verify whether you’re a 1st District voter, visit votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

The 1st District also includes voters in Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton Counties along with a portion of Polk County.

Around 800 Sarpy County voters have requested a ballot to vote early in the June 28 special election, according to the Sarpy County Election Commission.

Ballots will continue to be mailed daily as additional requests are received and verified. The deadline to request an early voting ballot to be mailed is 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

“I would like to remind voters that their ballots must be returned in the official return envelope provided, and the envelope must be signed,” Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington said in a news release.

Voters can return their ballots in a number of ways, including via mail (postage required), in person at the Sarpy County Election office in Papillion or by using one of the four secure election drop boxes located at:

1102 E. 1st St., Papillion (northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot)

1248 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot)

1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot)

7701 S. 96th Street, La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot)

All ballots must be received by the Sarpy County Election Commission, either at the office or at one of the drop box locations, by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Early ballots cannot be returned at polling sites on Election Day.

Early in-person voting will continue at the Sarpy County Election Commission office during normal business hours until June 27, 2022. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion.

Voters can cast their ballot at their designated polling sites on Election Day. Sarpy residents should call the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167 with any questions related to early voting in the upcoming Congressional District 1 special election or see sarpy.gov.

