Dip Cravers moves into new Olde Towne Bellevue location

Dip Cravers has expanded into a new storefront in Olde Towne, expanding its business with plans to start hosting events for its clients.

The specialty shop highlights chip dip, barbecue rubs, soap mixes and more, although it features a wide array of other gift items.

The family-owned store advertises that it has “a little something for everyone” and features products from other small business.

Owners Sarah and Matthew Milligan first opened a physical shop along Mission Avenue for Dip Cravers about a year ago, and the business had previously operated under different owners — who are family friends — at various craft shows.

“We are a snacky foodie family,” Sarah Milligan told the Bellevue Leader last year.

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community celebrated the new storefront with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

“We just want to say congratulations to Matt and Sarah,” said Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the chamber. “I have many friends, many members of the community, who come in and really discover how much they love on your products. And we love how much you’re engaged in the community.”

Sarah Milligan said the shop will start holding events in the back of its storefront next month, with a charcuterie class already planned before Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun, different things back in that corner,” she said.

Charcuterie, for the uninitiated, are the boards displaying a variety of meats, cheeses and other nibbles like crackers and olives. The displays of prepared meats have become trendy in recent years and is popular for entertaining.