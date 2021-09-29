Dip Cravers sets up shop in Olde Towne Bellevue

A new store in Bellevue has opened its doors and invited all dip lovers in the community.

Owners Sarah and Matthew Milligan decided to open the store after taking charge of the business from the previous owners.

Before the Milligans took over Dip Cravers, there was no storefront for the operation. The products were only featured at various craft shows during craft fair season.

Sarah said the previous owners, who were also family friends, decided to get out of the business.

“We are a snacky foodie family and then we found them and just bought their product and became friends with them and they asked us to buy their store,” she said.

Sarah and Matthew said they are planning to keep going to craft fair shows as well as have storefront open while their kids are in school.

Matthew said the appeal of making dips is that they are easy and give guys something to look at and enjoy while going to craft shows. Sarah said she agreed with Matthew on why dips have become so popular.

“They’re easy, they’re fun. and they’re flavorful. It’s just gives people something to do while they’re watching the game,” Sarah said.