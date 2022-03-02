DoD SkillBridge bridges gap between military and civilian careers

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce and Bellevue University partnered to host a lunch and learn about DoD SkillBridge on Feb. 24.

Michelle Andahl, president and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber, said in conversations with several chamber members the organization found that there are impactful gaps in employment.

These gaps are causing business owners in all industries and organizations to reevaluate how they recruit talented candidates. This is where the Department of Defense SkillBridge program steps in to help fill those employment gaps.

SkillBridge is an opportunity for active duty military members getting ready to separate or retire to enter the corporate or small business work arena.

The employers get the benefit of skilled and professional military members joining their organization for up to 180 days on a government-paid “internship.”

The organizations are not required to, but have the option to hire the candidate when they leave the military.

There are currently 24 organizations participating in this program in the Omaha metropolitan area.

Andahl said at the forum the goal is to have at least 100 participating organizations.

David Schantz, described as a SkillBridge champion, said by department instruction, companies are not able to pay service members for their internship or apprenticeship time.

“One of the reasons being if one company gave $15 an hour and another company gave $20 an hour, inevitably service members are going to chase the dollar,” Schantz said.” So you’re getting them for nothing for up to six months and what training looks like for you is really up to you and your team.”

Schantz said one example of training could look like taking an active duty military member involved in cybersecurity and teaching them the areas they don’t already know. After the training, the company could then choose to hire a military member into a role at that company.

“One of my favorite things about SkillBridge is that you have the ability to take a Navy cook who knows nothing about cybersecurity and teach them what they need to know in order to get a job in the cyber environment,” Schantz said.

Schantz said cyberspace is one example of many areas service members can find themselves interested in after they leave the military.

“A lot of service members don’t get out of service to do the same thing out of service that they did while in service,” Schantz said.

He said there is almost always a need to reskill or retrain service members when they leave the military.

The SkillBridge program is funded by the Defense Department. The department is financially responsible for the first two years of unemployment and benefits after a service member leaves the service.

“They’re spending a little bit of money on the front end and allowing members to get out of uniform while they’re active duty and go intern at your company in hopes of saving a bit of money on the backend,” Schantz said.

Any position at a company could be started as an internship through the program. The catch is the job needs to be in an average or growing industry for it to get approval from the Department of Defense.

“Back in the 50s, Navy ships were powered by boilers, that’s not the case anymore,” Schantz said. “If the company wanted to take a service member and teach them how to fix a boiler, they’re likely not gonna get approved by the DOD, because that’s just a dying breed.”

The department is looking for long-term and full-time employment for service members.

For more information about the DoD SkillBridge program visit skillbridge.osd.mil.

