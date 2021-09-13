 Skip to main content
Dolincheck named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week
Morningside University senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck of Bellevue (Bellevue, Neb.) was tabbed the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s football Offensive Player of the Week for the period of games played through Sept. 4.

Dolincheck, helping lead the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ No. 3-ranked squad to a season and league-opening 63-7 victory over Concordia University, ended just 10 yards shy of tying his single-game passing yardage career-best. Dating back to the 2020 campaign, it was his sixth straight 300-yard-plus passing outing and 26th time in his 27 career appearances he's fired multiple touchdown strikes in a game. His 461-yard effort ranks ninth among the best single-game efforts in program history.

