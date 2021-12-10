Donated luggage, duffle bags sought for JJC youth

Sarpy County is seeking new or gently used luggage and duffle bags for youth at the Patrick J. Thomas Juvenile Justice Center.

“When a juvenile is released from our facility, their belongings are typically placed in a garbage bag or property bag,” said Tami Steensma, Juvenile Justice Center Director. “They deserve to have their personal belongings stored in a suitcase or bag as they go on to their next placement.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Juvenile Justice Center during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located at 9701 Portal Road in La Vista.

The Juvenile Justice Center is a detention center and accredited school for Nebraska youth who are facing juvenile or adult charges. The center also runs house arrest and truancy programs for Sarpy County youth.