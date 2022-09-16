Donation to Bellevue Fire Department will provide important safety equipment

The Bellevue Eagles No. 3912 donated $2,700 to outfit the Bellevue Fire Department with fire hoods.

Fire hoods are worn under a firefighter's helmet to protect their head, ears and neck from burns, while also keeping out carcinogens that can pass through the body.

The local Eagles club on Mission Avenue raised half of the money, which was matched dollar-for-dollar by the national Fraternal Order of Eagles.

"The Bellevue Eagle's club is a consistent supporter of Bellevue Public Safety and they are already planning for future fundraising efforts as well," the City of Bellevue said in a Facebook post.

April Frazier, Sue Winter and Jenny Kentopp of the local Eagles made the donation to Fire Chief Perry Guido, Battalion Chief Joe Gibilisco and other firefighters from Bellevue's District 1 "B" shift at the District 1 Fire Station on Aug. 25.