Drug Take Back Day set for April 30

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 4,000 collection sites will be set up throughout the nation, including the following locations in Sarpy County:

• Bellevue Police Department, 1510 Wall St.

• La Vista Police Department, 7701 S 96th St.

• Sarpy County Sheriff's Office at the Hy-Vee Shadow Lake north parking lot, 11650 S 73rd St.

Accepted items include tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed.

“By removing the threat of unused prescription medications from homes, we eliminate the chance of experimentation, misuse and potential overdose,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said in a press release. “We encourage families to take this day as an opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications, but also to start the conversation with children about the dangers of taking medications not prescribed to them.”

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications -- those that are old, unwanted or no longer needed -- that too often become a gateway to addiction.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75% of all overdose deaths.

Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.

Year-round receptacles are also available at pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and businesses throughout the country. Visit the "Resources" tab at deatakeback.com to find a location near you.