EducationQuest promises $60,000 each to Bellevue West, Bryan High Schools

The EducationQuest Foundation announced it would award 24 Nebraska high schools — including Bellevue West and Bryan High Schools in Bellevue — a total of $200,000 this year in College Access Grants to develop programs that increase the number of students attending college.

Bellevue West and Bryan each will receive $15,000 annually, based on enrollment, for the next four years through the competitive grant program.

“We are excited to partner with these high schools to help encourage more of their students to continue their education past high school,” Eric Drumheller, EducationQuest’s vice president of grants and scholarships, said in a news release. “We hope the activities we support help students understand the value of higher education, including trade certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees and beyond.”

Randy Schultz, a counselor in the Bellevue West Career Center, said that students haven’t been able to visit campuses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this offers the school an opportunity to “rebuild a college-going culture in our building that took a bit of a hit, as have many schools, the past few years.”

“Couple that with tight budgets and decreases in aid, we wanted to look for outside resources that could help us rebound and get students back on college campuses to help encourage students to renew that interest in attending some type of college, especially for first generation college going students and those whose parents could not otherwise take them to visit a campus,” Schultz told the Bellevue Leader in an email.

Bellevue West, which is in the Bellevue Public Schools, wants to get students on college campuses because it encourages them to seek out a program of study that interests them and encourages them to matriculate.

“Whether it is a four-year university, a two-year college or a trade school, we want kids to see themselves on campus,” Schultz said. “Having an opportunity to see things up close and personal can be a great motivator in following through and attending a college or trade program.”

Jeanne Simmons, Bryan’s counseling director, said in an email that the EducationQuest grant gives the school the opportunity to implement activities that connect what students are doing in the classroom to colleges and careers, such as college application and financial aid completion assistance.

“The grant money is used to support college-going activities implemented on a larger scale,” Simmons said. “All Bryan High students select a career academy to explore throughout high school. With the implementation of the grant, students in each career pathway have the opportunity to go on a campus visit to a college or university that offers degrees that align with their academy. For example, interior design students are going to Wayne State, architecture students are going to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, transportation, distribution and logistic students are going to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and urban agriculture are going to Nebraska College in Technical Agriculture.”

Bryan, which is in the Omaha Public Schools, organized a college access week in September that supports seniors applying for college.

“Some activities include college wear days as well as a bingo game for students to complete by learning where their teachers went to college and why,” Simmons said. “Students earn a ticket for participating in bingo and are able to place their name in a drawing for items secured by the grant.”