ELECTION DAY: Final unofficial results released by Sarpy County Election Commission

10:15 p.m. – Here are some takeaways from the third set of returns:

• Jim Pillen is Nebraska's next governor, and Bellevue State Sen. Carol Blood likely won't carry Sarpy County. Blood trails Pillen by more than 13 percentage points.

• Challenger Tony Vargas leads Rep. Don Bacon by 20 votes as of the 10 p.m. statewide numbers in an extremely tight race for the 2nd Congressional District. Among Sarpy County voters, Bacon holds a more than 27 percentage point advantage.

• Republicans John Arch and Rick Holdcroft are still ahead in their legislative races against Democrats Cori Villegas and Angie Lauritsen respectively.

• Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike is maintaining his lead over Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns. Hike is still up about 9 percentage points.

• School board races are really close. In Gretna, 427 votes separate the first and last place positions, out of 14,534 votes cast in the contest. Currently, Mark Hauptman, Blake Turpen and Greg Beach are winning.

In Papillion La Vista, Brittany Holtmeyer is the top vote-getter currently, followed by incumbents Brian Lodes and SuAnne Witt. Fourth-place Fred Tafoya would lose his seat if he does not overcome a 556 vote deficit. Elizabeth Butler and Patricia Conway-Boyd also trail the leaders.

Maureen McNamara, Phil Davidson and Nina Wolford are leading in the Bellevue school board race, but fourth-place Jim Moudry is only 120 votes behind Wolford at this point.

The difference in Springfield PLatteview returns is a little clearer. Kyle Fisher, Lee Smith and Brian Osborn are leading, with Osborn earning nearly 21% of the vote. Fourth-place Darren Carlson has 16.5% of the vote.

• Bellevue's Proposition No. 1, which would expand how the city could use certain funds set aside for economic development, still has more than 77% support among ballots counted.

• La Vista's restaurant tax increase slipped to 34% support, while support dropped to about 53% for the city's half cent sales tax extension.

– Scott Stewart

9:50 p.m. – The third set of results is available for Sarpy County.

9:38 p.m. – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska's next governor.

The Omaha World-Herald projected Pillen, a Republican, has defeated Bellevue State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat.

The World-Herald's reporter at Blood's watch party says the candidate appears to be waiting for the 10 p.m. results to make a decision about conceding. Pillen is delivering a victory speech and has been asking Blood to concede for more than an hour.

9:10 p.m. – Here are some takeaways from the second set of returns:

• Jim Pillen has pulled ahead of Carol Blood in the statewide race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts. Blood trails by about 2.5 percentage points at this point.

• Sarpy County's congressional and gubernatorial results are reflecting Republican candidates now, who are leading ballots counted so far in all three races.

• Republicans John Arch and Rick Holdcroft have pulled ahead in their legislative races against Democrats Cori Villegas and Angie Lauritsen respectively. The Unicameral is officially nonpartisan, but abortion and other issues are a focal point this election.

• Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike has pulled ahead of Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns. Hike is up about 9 percentage points at this point.

• This year's school board races have a lot of candidates, making them difficult to predict. In the second set of returns for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, newcomer Brittany Holtmeyer is 254 votes ahead of longtime board member Fred Tafoya. Incumbent SuAnne Witt currently has the No. 1 spot in the race for three seats on the school board, and current board president Brian Lodes is in second place.

• Bellevue's Proposition No. 1, which would expand how the city could use certain funds set aside for economic development, has earned more than 77% support among ballots counted.

• La Vista's restaurant tax increase has only earned 35% support so far, although the half cent sales tax extension is favored by 54% of voters so far.

• In the four races for seats on the Papillion City Council, the leaders currently are David Fanslau, Steven Engberg, Steve Sunde and Tom Mumgaard.

– Scott Stewart

8:50 p.m. – The second set of results is available for Sarpy County.

8:30 p.m. – It's difficult to glean much from early voting returns alone, but here are a few notable results so far:

• Democrats have a strong showing in the 1st Congressional District and gubernatorial races in Sarpy County and across Nebraska. Given Republican messaging encouraging in-person voting, that's unsurprising and may well shift once more ballots are added to the count.

• In the legislative races, John Arch is leading over Cori Villegas in early returns, while Angie Lauritsen is outperforming Rick Holdcroft. Again, the initial release reflects only early voting ballots.

• In Bellevue, challenger Thomas Burns has a 139 vote advantage over incumbent Rusty Hike out of the 4,604 ballots in the initial release. The race has created angst on social media -- to the point the candidates were asked to say something they liked about each other during a mayoral debate.

• La Vista's sales and use tax ballot question is showing support, but the fate of an increase to the city's restaurant tax is looking less promising based on early returns.

– Scott Stewart

8:05 p.m. — The first release of returns has been posted by the Sarpy County Election Commission. These represent early voting ballots cast before today.

Find statewide results through the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

7:55 p.m. — The Sarpy County Election Commission plans to start releasing results in a few minutes.