ELECTION DAY: Follow along for results from today's elections across Sarpy County

The staff of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze are covering the results of Tuesday's election as they become available.

8:50 p.m. – The second set of results is available for Sarpy County.

8:30 p.m. – It's difficult to glean much from early voting returns alone, but here are a few notable results so far:

• Democrats have a strong showing in the 1st Congressional District and gubernatorial races in Sarpy County and across Nebraska. Given Republican messaging encouraging in-person voting, that's unsurprising and may well shift once more ballots are added to the count.

• In the legislative races, John Arch is leading over Cori Villegas in early returns, while Angie Lauritsen is outperforming Rick Holdcroft. Again, the initial release reflects only early voting ballots.

• In Bellevue, challenger Thomas Burns has a 139 vote advantage over incumbent Rusty Hike out of the 4,604 ballots in the initial release. The race has created angst on social media -- to the point the candidates were asked to say something they liked about each other during a mayoral debate.

• La Vista's sales and use tax ballot question is showing support, but the fate of an increase to the city's restaurant tax is looking less promising based on early returns.

– Scott Stewart

8:05 p.m. — The first release of returns has been posted by the Sarpy County Election Commission. These represent early voting ballots cast before today.

Find statewide results through the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

7:55 p.m. — The Sarpy County Election Commission plans to start releasing results in a few minutes.