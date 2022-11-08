ELECTION DAY: Follow along with updates about today's midterms across Sarpy County

The staff of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze will provide updates throughout Election Day, including sharing results this evening.

Have a tip or question for us? Email scott.stewart@bellevueleader.com or adam.branting@papilliontimes.com.

8:20 a.m. -- In-person voting is underway. At Precinct 16 at the Croatian Cultural Hall in Bellevue, 26 people had showed up to vote within the first 20 minutes of the polls being open.

Across 36th Street from the polling site, volunteer Patty Michell held a sign in support of Thomas Burns for Bellevue mayor amid a row of campaign signs placed along the roadway.

Supporters of Bob Sidzyik for Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors were standing in the median of 36th Street near Twin Creek Cinema a few minutes earlier, and Rep. Mike Flood's campaign for Congress had sign holders on the southeast corner of 36th Street and Highway 370.

– Scott Stewart

Have questions about voting? Here's what you need to know It's Election Day! Voting is a straightforward process, but there are plenty of questions that can come up, so we've complied some questions-a…

Voters will head to polls Tuesday for general election Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in a variety of local, state and federal races.

Your guide to the 2022 general election in Sarpy County Your Sarpy County newspapers -- the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze -- have compiled the following candidate guide for vote…