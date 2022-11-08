 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION DAY: Follow along with updates about today's midterms across Sarpy County

The staff of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze will provide updates throughout Election Day, including sharing results this evening.

Have a tip or question for us? Email scott.stewart@bellevueleader.com or adam.branting@papilliontimes.com.

Twenty-six voters showed up to cast their votes within the first 20 minutes of Election Day at the Croatian Cultural Hall polling site in Bellevue.
Patty Michell holds a sign in support of Thomas Burns for Bellevue mayor along 36th Street near the Croatian Cultural Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Burns faces incumbent Rusty Hike.

8:20 a.m. -- In-person voting is underway. At Precinct 16 at the Croatian Cultural Hall in Bellevue, 26 people had showed up to vote within the first 20 minutes of the polls being open.

Across 36th Street from the polling site, volunteer Patty Michell held a sign in support of Thomas Burns for Bellevue mayor amid a row of campaign signs placed along the roadway.

Supporters of Bob Sidzyik for Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors were standing in the median of 36th Street near Twin Creek Cinema a few minutes earlier, and Rep. Mike Flood's campaign for Congress had sign holders on the southeast corner of 36th Street and Highway 370.

– Scott Stewart 

