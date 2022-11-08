ELECTION DAY: Take a look back at updates about Election Day across Sarpy County

The staff of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze will provide updates throughout Election Day.

Have a tip or question for us? Email scott.stewart@bellevueleader.com or adam.branting@papilliontimes.com.

8 p.m. – The polls are closed, although anyone who is in line will still be allowed to cast a ballot. Please follow our election night results:

ELECTION DAY: Follow along for results from today's elections across Sarpy County The staff of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze are covering the results of Tuesday's election as they become available.8:…

5:15 p.m. - Hundreds of voters have gone through Thanksgiving Lutheran Church in Bellevue so far this Election Day.

The precinct inspector for Precinct 24 told the Leader that about 600 people had voted in person as of 5:15 p.m., while about 400 took out early voting ballots. Combined, he said the precinct's turnout should hit 50% or more.

At Precinct 26, also located at Thanksgiving, the 239th ballot was handed out shortly before 5:10 p.m.

– Scott Stewart

4:34 p.m. – In the 10th hour of his Election Day, State Sen. Tony Vargas stood alone near Omaha’s Memorial Park as rush hour traffic zoomed past honking.

Vargas, whose run against Rep. Don Bacon in the 2nd Congressional District has become the race to watch, was squeezing out every last ounce of campaign energy.

“We are leaving nothing to chance,” Vargas said. “We are always working.”

- Adam Branting

4:24 p.m. – The winner of the Rumsey Station mock election was "The Depot" by six votes, according to a Papillion La Vista Community Schools spokersperson.

The Depot will be the new name of the intervention center, a book room next to the school library.

– Scott Stewart

3:50 p.m. – Some voters in Springfield weren't sure where to go to cast their ballot, the only hiccup in any polling sites that our staff visited Tuesday.

A change in locations prior to the May primary left some people confused as to their polling place. To manage the small number of confused people, poll worker Bryan Promes laid out a precinct map on the freezer lid at Springfield First United Methodist Church.

After a quick check, citizens were directed to the proper spot. Springfield has three polling places in the city.

- Adam Branting

3:10 p.m. – The Old Gretna Fire Building saw a rush of people when the polls opened and during the lunch break, and officials expected an after-work flood as well.

Nearly 400 of of the 1,595 registered voters at Precinct 78 had stopped-in by midafternoon, said precinct inspector Michelle Hendricks. Everything had been flowing smoothly throughout the day.

“I am happy with this turnout for a midterm,” Hendricks said.

– Adam Branting

3:10 p.m. — Despite being closed to voters -- who were redirected to Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene -- Rumsey Station Elementary School held a schoolwide mock election today.

"All grades took turns at the polling station throughout the day to learn about the essential democratic practice of voting," the Papillion La Vista Community Schools said in a news release.

The Rumsey Station students were asked to choose whether the book rom next to the library should be called "The Depot" or "The Station" in alignment with the school's mascot. The school's polls closed at the end of the school day.

– Scott Stewart

2:15 p.m. – Voting and food seem to go hand in hand.

At Eileen’s Cookies in Papillion, owner Allison Speer had her team specially decorate sugar cookies with patriotic voting themes to celebrate democracy.

Meanwhile, at the Papillion Landing, Taco Tuesday would wait for no candidate.

Scott Nedved, Papillion’s famed Taco Guy, had served nearly 150 hungry residents just outside the polling place doors. Sarah Benson and her 11-year-old son Jaelen Retikis enjoyed a post-ballot treat.

“I want him to see what it’s like to vote. He has always asked what these signs are all about,” Benson said.

Benson also said she was not going to miss her opportunity to honor the women who came before her.

“A lot of people fought hard to give me the chance to vote,” she said.

– Adam Branting

1:33 p.m. – Before the polls close and results start coming in, I'd like to offer some commentary on how races get called from my perspective as an editor.

Our newsroom plans to follow calls made by the Associated Press as well as our colleagues at other newspapers with whom we regularly share news coverage. We expect to make calls on local races, while otherwise describing what the early returns say -- even if that's not providing definitive indications of who won or lost.

You're likely to see the AP and other news outlets offer calls for some races as soon as the polls close, or soon thereafter. Those judgements can be made based on turnout and other factors, including statistical modeling and historical data. Typically, you see those in races that aren't as competitive or where a candidate wins by a large margin.

We've heard from some readers that they don't trust the AP. We hope that they still trust our judgment, although we're well aware that many don't put much trust in the news media anymore. We know local news is generally trusted more than national news outlets.

Sarpy County Museum Executive Director Ben Justman recently teased me that museums are a more trusted source of information that newspapers -- in fact, they're the most trusted source, according to the American Alliance of Museums. But there's a reason the museum keeps an archive of newspapers. We're the first draft of history, not the final draft.

I had the pleasure of working for the AP in the summer of 2018, including doing election reporting, and I've twice worked as an AP stringer reporting results from Sarpy County. I have confidence in the systems and contingency planning they have in place, and I trust the editors that I'm working alongside -- virtually, at least -- will use sound judgment.

The news media is an institution made up of people, who largely are doing the best they can while navigating competing priorities. Two main drives for journalists are being right and being first. Those can collide sometimes, especially in high stakes moments like elections.

That might happen again tonight. But the journalists in local newsrooms like ours, or those around the world working for the AP and other outlets, will do their best to report timely, accurate information about this election.

If you want to learn more about how election calls are made, check these out:

– Scott Stewart

1:16 p.m. – Despite a temporary move to Heritage Hill Church of the Nazarene, worker at Precinct 20 in Papillion said voting had not been hampered.

Traffic was heavy at Heritage Hill, which saw more than 300 voters at Precinct 20 and 150 at Precinct 21. Teri Mallett said it was rewarding to see how excited new citizens and younger voters were to go to the polls for the first time.

“People still respect and enjoy the process,” Mallett said.

Timothy Hoke said he had come to vote “hoping to make some changes across the board” on a national level, but was happy with most local office holders.

“We’ve got a pretty good area here,” Hoke said.

Voters in Precinct 20 usually gather at Rumsey Station Elementary School, but the school was unavailable Tuesday due to construction.

– Adam Branting

12:48 p.m. - Campaign workers and candidates converged on 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road over the noon hour for a last chance to reach out to voters.

Despite a chilly wind, interspersed with rain sprinkles, Papillion La Vista school board candidate Brittany Holtmeyer and Papillion City Council candidate Loreen Reynante waved, elicited honks and thanked passing traffic for their support.

Both candidates said they were running on adrenaline despite a relatively sleepless night. Reynante said she had been up before sunrise to place signs.

Nearby, Ron Johnson of the Sarpy County Republican Party waved signs for gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen and congressional candidate Mike Flood.

Johnson said this Election Day was a lot nicer than 2020, when he held a sign for President Donald Trump. He noted that no one was showing him their middle finger this year.

Across the street, Dee Austin encouraged drivers to vote for Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks, who is running against Flood.

Austin, who works as Pansing Brooks’ Sarpy County coordinator, said the campaign had been on the streets for the last two days in several high traffic spots.

– Adam Branting

12:17 p.m. – Marathon Ventures in Bellevue, serving Sarpy County Precinct 3, reports 296 voters have cast ballots so far.

Greg Hulla, polling inspector for the precinct, said there was a line of 35 to 40 people waiting to get into the polling site.

"It's the strongest showing we've seen in several years," Hulla said. "It's been very steady. Voters have been very pleasant to work with."

Hulla said the precinct had an "experienced group" of poll workers, who have worked together for many years.

– Joe Shearer

11:39 a.m. – As hard as it is to be a candidate on Election Day, being a mother can be much worse.

“I am nervous, in a way. I am praying that things go well -- go her way. It is hard to say,” said Maria Villegas.

Her daughter, Cori Villegas, is running for the District 14 seat in the Nebraska Legislative against incumbent John Arch.

Both mother and daughter plan to keep their minds off tonight’s results by cooking and baking. The family business, Ono Pinay Kitchen in Bellevue, is wildly successful and very busy today.

While Maria was running the restaurant and cooking for tonight’s party for campaign workers and supporters, the candidate was baking goodies for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood's watch party at the Omaha Firefighters Hall.

Blood, a Bellevue state senator who is running against Jim Pillen for the Governor's Office, encouraged Cori Villegas to run for the Unicameral. Ono Pinay has its roots in the Bellevue Farmer’s Market, which is organized by Blood.

Maria Villegas said she would like to use her food to promote her daughter’s candidacy, but she is not allowed to by law.

“As much as want to throw lumpia (Filipino fried spring rolls) while I am waving signs, I can’t do that,” she said. “No bribing.”

– Adam Branting

11:34 a.m. – Precinct 1 at Fontenelle Forest Nature Center in Bellevue is up to 145 voters.

Jay Largent of Bellevue voted at the precinct this morning.

Largent said a few ballot initiatives, including one on raising the minimum wage, were on his mind as he went to the polls. But he said the most important reason for voting was to have his voice heard.

"I'm just doing my civic duty," Largent said. "It's part of being an American."

– Joe Shearer

11:11 a.m. – Precinct 1, based out of the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center in Bellevue, reports 130 ballots cast so far today.

Precinct 1 covers the far northeast portion of Sarpy County -- south of Harrison Street, east of 25th Street, north of Childs Road and as far east as the Missouri River in part and along Bellevue Boulevard in part, according to a precinct map.

– Joe Shearer

10:42 a.m. – Election Commissioner Emily Ethington has updated the early voting numbers in Sarpy County.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 13,312 mailed ballots have been returned to the election office, about 79% of the nearly 15,000 sent out in early October. Based on current returns, Ethington said early voting could account for 17% of total Sarpy County voters.

Voters with early voting ballots can still return them by 8 p.m. to a ballot drop box -- find locations at bit.ly/SarpyDropBox -- or to the county election office. Voters should not bring them to a regular polling site.

– Adam Branting

8:20 a.m. -- In-person voting is underway. At Precinct 16 at the Croatian Cultural Hall in Bellevue, 26 people had showed up to vote within the first 20 minutes of the polls being open.

Across 36th Street from the polling site, volunteer Patty Michell held a sign in support of Thomas Burns for Bellevue mayor amid a row of campaign signs placed along the roadway.

Supporters of Bob Sidzyik for Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors were standing in the median of 36th Street near Twin Creek Cinema a few minutes earlier, and Rep. Mike Flood's campaign for Congress had sign holders on the southeast corner of 36th Street and Highway 370.

– Scott Stewart

Have questions about voting? Here's what you need to know It's Election Day! Voting is a straightforward process, but there are plenty of questions that can come up, so we've complied some questions-a…

Voters will head to polls Tuesday for general election Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in a variety of local, state and federal races.

Your guide to the 2022 general election in Sarpy County Your Sarpy County newspapers -- the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze -- have compiled the following candidate guide for vote…