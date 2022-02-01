Elevated Aspect Cold Brew set to open shop in Bellevue

Bellevue is set to have another caffeine option when Elevated Aspect Cold Brew opens its doors in March.

Owner Nick Soucel said he founded Elevated Aspect Cold Brew around a year and a half ago.

“I noticed there wasn’t any cold brew coffee companies in Omaha,” Soucek said. “I did my research and most sizeable cities have maybe one or two coffee companies that kind of specialize in cold brew.”

Soucek started to source his coffee and eventually landed on Reboot Roasting in Bellevue.

“I just kind of put it out there, posted on social media and stuff, that we have a cold brew coffee and we’re just gonna deliver it once a week,” Soucek said.

He then created a website where people could order cold brew and slowly just started to get busier.

Elevated Aspect Cold Brew made the rounds over the summer at local farmers markets and can be found at several Hy-Vee locations in the Omaha metro.

Soucek said the company mostly focuses on the coffee and does offer some baked goods.

Soucek is surprised at the growth of Elevated Aspect Cold Brew.

“Honestly, when I started it, I thought maybe it would be a source of like some side income,” Soucek said. “It got busy to the point where I felt like I could pursue it full time and I ended up just quitting my job and going after it aggressively.”

Soucek said he is hoping to open the store March 1 as long as there are no hiccups along the way.

The store’s hours are still to be determined at this point as Soucek has to have time to fulfill wholesale accounts.

“I’m trying to be open at least like four days, like Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Soucek said.

