 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elevated Coffee in Bellevue expanding to offer boozy options

  • 0

After just opening in March, Elevated Coffee Co. is already expanding its business.

Owner Nick Soucek said the shop is adding additional space to offer beer, wine, alcoholic coffee and possibly food such as breakfast pizza. The shop has been hosting food trucks on a weekly basis.

Currently under renovation, Soucek said the expanded space should be ready in a few months.

What makes this coffee shop unique is that Elevated is the only locally roasted coffee in Bellevue, Soucek said.

“The fresher, the better when it comes to coffee,” Soucek said.

This new coffee shop has had steady business during the week, with Offutt Air Force Base service members stopping in often, Soucek said.

During weekends, they get a little bit of everybody. Business has gone better than he’d expected.

People are also reading…

Soucek hopes more people will hear about Elevated and stop in to check it out. Located at 2851 Capehart Road, the store is “off the beaten path,” Soucek said. Once someone knows they exist, he said they keep coming in.

The biggest challenges they’ve faced have been supply chain issues. He’s had to buy plastic cups in bulk whenever he can to avoid not running out.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday. Find more information at elevatedcoldbrew.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert