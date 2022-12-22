EPA adds Olde Towne site to Superfund priorities list

Environmental regulators have added an area of Olde Towne to a list of the nation's top priorities for cleanup.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, that the area around the former PCE Carriage Cleaners Site in Bellevue has been added to the Superfund National Priorities List.

Groundwater is contaminated by chemicals from the former dry cleaning business at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Franklin Street, resulting in unhealthy vapors seeping into buildings in the residential and commercial area.

"Long-term remedial action is needed to permanently clean up the contaminated soil and groundwater at the site that is causing the vapor intrusion," the EPA said in a news release.

Investigation began in 2017 around the former Carriage Cleaners business at 2110 and 2112 Franklin Street. The EPA said between 4,000 and 18,000 pounds of tetrachloroethene were generated between 1988 and 1992. Prior to that, the property was used by Dobb's Cleaners.

Carriage Cleaners declared bankruptcy in 1995, and the building was demolished in 2010. The property is currently owned by Buckley Construction Co., which has used it for storage.

Tests by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy found tetrachloroethene in indoor air and sub-slab samples above levels of health concern around the former dry cleaner. Investigation also found trichloroethlylene, dichloroethylene and chloroform.

The EPA conducted a removal action in 2019 to address vapor migration into indoor air, installing mitigation systems in 21 buildings — eight businesses and 13 homes — where tests showed an excess of safe levels of the chemicals to avoid inhalation. The EPA continues to conduct groundwater monitoring.

The decision to prioritize the site makes it eligible for federal funding to permanently clean up the area.

The 15-block area extends from one block south of East Mission Avenue north to East 20th Avenue, and from South Jefferson Street east to the BNSF Railway.